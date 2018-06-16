Manus Kelly leads the Joule Donegal Rally heading into the second half of day two

Manus Kelly, the defending champion still leads the Joule Donegal International Rally after this morning’s four stages.

Kelly and Donall Barrett in their Subaru WRC now hold a 7.9 second lead over Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, also in the Subaru is in second place.

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, in a Fiesta R5 are in third place, just 1.17.8 seconds behind Jennings and Kennedy.

Jennings and Kennedy have been fastest over all four stages this morning. They started the day 22.7 behind Manus Kelly, but they have cut that lead to just under eight seconds.

The leaders are currently in service before heading to the final four laps over Trentagh and Gartan, Manus Kelly’s home territory.