Mandy still leads but Declan Boyle is out of the Joule Donegal International Rally

Manus Kelly still leads the Joule Donegal International after this morning’s two opening stages of the day in Carnhill and Knockalla.



But the big news is that Declan Boyle, the 2014 winner and the number three seed is out of the rally. Boyle and his co-driver James O’Reilly did not start SS 8, Knockalla due to mechanical problems with their Fiesta WRC and are out of the rally.

Boyle and James Reilly are the second big casualty following the off by the number two seeds Donagh Kelly and Cormac Foley,on SS 2, yesterday. (Friday)

Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett in their Subaru 12 still lead the rally with Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy also in a Subaru in second place following the departure of the Boyle/Reilly combination.

Jennings and Kennedy have been setting the pace and have posted two fastest times this morning and at the end of SS 8 they had cut Manus Kelly’s lead to 14.5 seconds having started the day 22.7 seconds behind the leaders.

Kevin Gallagher and Donal O’Sullivan in a Darian are the new leaders of the Joule Donegal National Rally.

The overnight leader of the National Damien Tourish and Domnall McAlaney, in their Escort Mark 2, were forced to withdraw over night due to mechanical problems.