Kelly and Jennings lead after three stages, Donagh Kelly out

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, in a Subaru WRC lead the Joule Donegal International Rally, after the first three stages.

But the big news is that the number two seed Donagh Kelly, is out of the rally. Kelly and his co-driver Conor Foley, in Ford Focus WRC slid off on SS 3. However, reports coming in are the driver and co-driver are unhurt.

The Kelly/Foley combination were leading the rally at the time having taken the lead on SS 2 after the three in a row chasing Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, in their Subaru S 12 led after SS 1.

Jennings and Kennedy lead the rally with Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, in second place. Darren Gass and Enda Sherry also in a Subaru is in third place with Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly, in fourth place.

Damian Tourish and Domhnaill McAlaney, in an Escort lead the Joule Donegal International Rally.