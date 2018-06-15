ULSTER SEMI-FINAL REACTION: Frank McGlynn happy to be back in Ulster final once more

The sending off of Donegal’s full-back Neil McGee in the 13th minute was “harsh” according to one of Donegal’s most experienced players.

“I thought the sending off was harsh,” said veteran Frank McGlynn .

“His knees seemed to come down on top of the Down player as he was tackling him, and the referee was giving a free out for Donegal, until the linesman told him otherwise.

“We will have to take a look at it later to see clearly what it was,” said Frank McGlynn.

The Glenfin man, who had a fine match, added that the hurt of last year’s heavy defeat to Galway was motivation enough to get Donegal fired up for a very disappointing Down.

“That match against Galway was not good, we wanted to get back up to better levels and we did that today.”

Donegal got off to a good start with four points on the board, but then lost full-back Neil McGee to a straight red card.

For McGlynn and Co, this could have been a crippling blow, but instead it galvanized an impressive team effort that simply blew Down away.

“Always when you go down to 14 men no matter who you are playing against, it is always going to be a bit of a challenge.

FOCAL POINT

“Neil is the focal point of the defence and everyone has to chip in in his absence and do that extra bit and to be fair everyone did just that

“We were lucky that we had a lead built up by then and then Down came back with a few scores coming up to half-time.

“We knew that coming out after half-time that we needed to push on to put the game out of Down’s reach and that is what we did.

“We were blessed today that our forwards once again put up a great score and we knew that if they did put up that score we had the defence to deal with anything Down could offer.”

This is the third time in-a-row that Donegal has racked up a big score and whether teams “take notice or not it will not bother us as a squad”.

“Ourselves and Fermanagh are in an Ulster final and we are just glad to be there.”

And McGlynn and Co will be meeting up with their old coach Rory Gallagher in an intriguing battle of wits.

“We were very grateful to have Rory and he achieved so much with Donegal over the past few years and he also played a big part in some of the players’ careers.

“But now we have a lot of new players in our team who have yet to play in an Ulster final and that will be a huge day for both Fermanagh and Donegal and we are looking forward to it,” said McGlynn.