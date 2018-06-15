ULSTER SEMI-FINAL REACTION: Jamie Brennan looking forward to Fermanagh in final

Jamie Brennan scored a goal and three points in what was a very assured and top class performance from the young Bundoran livewire corner-forward.

Brennan was happy to have booked their place in the Ulster final but he was also happy that as against Derry and Cavan, Donegal did not slacken off and played on the front foot right up to the closing seconds.

“In previous games we took the foot off the pedal in the second half but we didn’t today and it was a full performance for 70 minutes,” said Brennan.

“The game opened up after Neil’s sending off and there was plenty of space in the forward line which was nice to see.

“We mixed things up. It was a really good team performance. Even the subs who came in brought a great lift.”

Jamie polished off a sweeping move to hit Donegal’s second goal nine minutes into the second period to finally put Down out of their agony.

“Ryan McHugh did all the work for the goal, I only had to finish it in but it is always nice to get a goal in Clones and I should have scored another.”

Under Declan Bonner, defending is not only confined to the six defenders, everybody is expected to defend once the opposition wins possession.

And nothing typified this more that a 60 metre run from Jamie Brennan back into his own half-back line to dispossess a Down man and turnover the ball to set Donegal on the attack again. This happened in the closing minutes and Donegal were already out of sight.

“To be Ulster champions you have to put in the hard yards. Hopefully, in two weeks’ time we can regroup. We'll be up for a real battle.”

“It's about taking it to other teams going forward and trying to limit the amount of defending we have to do. It worked out well today.”

Donegal will face the Rory Gallagher managed Fermanagh in the Ulster final on Sunday week. And for Bundoran clubman Brennan, it is most definitely a local derby.

“I have a few Fermanagh friends and they will be onto me over the next two weeks, we will see what's the craic

“Yeah. Rory’s been in here for the last couple of years and we'll see what happens in two weeks’ time. We'll recover well and get right back at it.”