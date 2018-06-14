COLUMN
HARTE OF THE MATTER: Seeing double on the football pitch
A long list of brothers have donned the blue and white of Harps
Football fans will have their fill of action and entertainment with the World Cup underway in Russia.
They will see identical 22 year-old twin brothers Anton and Aleksei Miranchuk playing for the Russian team. A huge amount of expectation has been placed on the brothers performing, in order to get the host team out of the their group.
However, closer to home Donegal football fans also have witnessed the sporting stories of the many brothers who played for Finn Harps over the years. I don't think any club can match the list of brothers who donned the Harps shirt since they joined the League of Ireland in 1969.
I was informed of this phenomenon over a chat with my friend soccer mad Peter O’Donnell. He was on a regular visit to my mother in the Diamond, Raphoe and over a cup of tea we got talking. After spending quite some time trying to count the number of Donegal born Celtic players, Peter began telling me about the huge number of brothers and twins who have worn the blue and white at Finn Park. There were 23 and counting.
The family familiarity has to be of benefit on the pitch. They can sense their sibling’s presence without seeing them, accurately reading their next move. I’ve no doubt they trust that their brother would support them on, and off, the pitch. This usually works so well that maybe the potential for tapping into that twin bond was either a great strategy used by Harps management over the years or a complete fluke of nature.
Either way the list of brothers and twins that togged out for the Harps over the years is unprecedented. I recall my own youthful soccer days when my brother Paddy and I played together for Lifford Celtic. We had each other’s back on the pitch.
Below is the list of brothers courtesy of Peter. Feel free to let us know if there are more (and there probably are!)
Fintan and Tony Bonner
Shane and Damien Bradley
Hillary, Trevor and Paul Carlyle
Matthew and Gary Crossan
Blain and Gary Crossan
Derek and Liam Coyle (twins)
Paul and Gary Curran
Blain and Declan Curtis
Conor and Trevor Gethins
Gareth and Anthony Gorman
Peter and Tony Hutton
Johnny and David Kelly
Jimmy and Eddie McCready
Malachy and Keelan Mc Dermott
Tom and Paul Mc Guinness
Con and Liam Mc Laughlin
Stephen and Paul Mc Nutt
Joe and Jamsie Nicholl
Michael and Ciaran O’Connor
Tony and Donal O’Doherty
Jim and Paddy Sheridan
Harry and Johnny Walsh
David and Liam Walsh
Have we missed any?
