Dale Gorman agrees two-year deal with Leyton Orient

Letterkenny’s Dale Gorman is looking forward to another new chapter in his career with news that he has signed a two-year deal at Leyton Orient.

The midfielder parted company with Stevenage at the end of last season, and joins the London club who play in the Vanarama National League.

The 21-year-old, who is recovering from a serious ankle injury, said he’s delighted to have joined Leyton Orient.

“With the players, people and fans we have here already the new season is set to be something special, and I can't wait to get started,” he told the club’s website.

Orient’s Director of Football, Martin Ling said Orient had been keeping an eye on Gorman for some time.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Gorman to the football club,” Ling said.

“He is a young and energetic central midfielder with football league experience, playing over 50 games in League Two.

“He is a lad that has been on our radar for a while and compliments the other central midfielders we already have at the club. Gorman will be wearing the number 17 shirt for us in the 2018/19 season."

Gorman, who has played 11 times for Northern Ireland U-21s, moved to England in May 2013, signing for Stevenage from his hometown club, Letterkenny Rovers.

He played almost 30 games for Stevenage last season before his campaign was brought to a sudden end when he broke his ankle in the 3-1 defeat at Coventry City.