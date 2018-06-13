Donegal mentor Eamon McGee handed eight week ban after incident in U-20 game v Derry

Donegal's Eamon McGee has been handed a proposed eight week ban by the Ulster Council after an incident in the recent Ulster U-20 game against Derry.

McGee is a member of the Donegal U-20 backroom team. The Donegal team defeated Cavan, but lost out to Derry in Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday, 3rd June.

The ban was handed out after McGee was reported for an incident at the game.

It is learned that a Derry mentor also received a four week ban for an infraction in the same game, but it was overturned on appeal.

The Gaoth Dobhair man has the option to appeal the suspension but it is not known if he will avail of it.