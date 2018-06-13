DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €7,000. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 17, 21, 23. The €25 winners were Pauric and Claire, Zack Gallagher, Sean M Quinn, Liam.Gallagher.

The U12s booked their place in the regional final after a good win away to St Nauls on Friday evening.

All ticket orders for Ulster final need to be in by Thursday 14th June.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto jackpot the numbers drawn out were 13-19-27-30 and the €50 went to Breid Gallagher, Nairn Road and Mairead McMillen, Railway Inn Fintown.This week’s jackpot is €9,000.

The Club 200 draw winners were; €300 - Seamus McKelvey, Fintown. €100- Seamus McGuire, Binbane, Colleen McDyre Narin Road, Peter Doherty Fintown, Mary T Brennan Shallogans, Dim Melly Letir, Ann Quinn Shallogans, John Malone Narin Road.

The last club 200 draw will take place at Bingo on the 3rd July. If anyone would like to stay in the draw for another year are asked to contact there sales person asap.

All clubs are asked by the county board to sell window stickers to help funds for the county team. If anyone would like a sticker contact Caroline or any executive member. tickets priced at €20 each.

Anyone looking for tickets for the Ulster Final on Sunday 24th June can they please contact Muriel 0876485725 before 5pm on Thursday. No late orders will be accepted.

ST MICHAEL'S

The ticket Information for St. Michael’s GAA Club members for the Ulster final is as follows: Gerry Arthurs Stand Adult €35, Senior Citizen €23 and Juvenile €5. Pat McGrane and Eastern Stand Adults €30, Senior Citizen/Student €20 Juvenile €5. Terrace Adult €20, Senior Citizen/Student €17.

Orders to be in by this Thursday by 9pm. Text 087945 4107 or email secretary.stmicheals.donegal@gaa.ie.

Well done to the Donegal team and management on their victory over Down. Well done also to the Donegal ladies on a great win and especially our own Bridget Gallagher.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,2,3,6,11, 20. There were two Match 5 winners Sadie McFadden, Roscad, Creeslough and Jason AnChistin who won €50 each This week’s Jackpot is €6350.

The Under 12s were defeated by Termon on Wednesday evening.

AODH RUADH

Congratulations to Donegal on their demolition of Down in the Ulster semi-final. It sets up a derby decider against our neighbours in Fermanagh and there should be plenty of craic ahead of the final.

Ticket orders for the Ulster final can now be texted to club secretary Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636. Deadline is 9pm on Thursday. No orders can be taken after Thursday.

Donegal also won in Greenford, London on Saturday evening where Val Murray's Masters made it three wins from three games to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a ten point win over London. There was heavy Aodh Ruadh representation on the team with Packie McGrath and Kerry Ryan up the spine, but the plaudits went to Michael 'Sticky' Ward who hit eight points in the 0-15 to 0-5 victory.

Since the last under 14 update the side have played Ardara. The character and manner they played was very pleasing to the management and the players were all a credit to the jersey. On Monday Dungloe were the guests in Fr Tierney Park. This time Aodh Ruadh were back to the full compliment and they turned over the previous result to win by 3-11 to 2-8. Shane Delahunty was absolutely superb in the middle of the field while Jack Gallagher was very good at half forward.

There was a minute of silence ahead of Monday evening's game for Conor Morgan, a player with Dundalk Gaels who died in Cyprus recently who has links with the Aodh Ruadh club.

The under 10s next blitz away to Donegal Town on Saturday.The following Saturday June 23rd sees us stage our annual Mick Shannon tournament.

Ladies - The under 14s played Robert Emmet's in their first league outing of the year on Monday evening. Aodh Ruadh delivered a fine team performance with nine different players getting on the score sheet on the way to a good victory. Many thanks to Emmet's for their post match hospitality.

The under 14 Community Games side captured the county title on Friday evening following a sporting contest against a lively Buncrana outfit. Aoibhínn McGarrigle was player of the match, while Megan Kane and Annie Keon both put in star turns. Lucy McGlynn, Niamh McGloin, Rihanna Masterson Burrows were also in fine form. Thanks to all the players and parents who helped out last Saturday for the bucket collection at the bridge in Ballyshannon. Special thanks to Paul, Dolores and Ciara Gillespie who covered multiple slots.

Hurling - Last Tuesday we had a Féile send off in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh for the under 14s. The squad were presented with the gear for their trip to Féile na nGael and wished the best of luck for their weekend in Galway. Another important feature of this event was to recognise our generous sponsors and acknowledge the support they gave the squad. On behalf of the juvenile hurling committee chairman John Rooney thanked the local businesses who came on board and sponsored the gear for the squad. Terry Hughes of Straddle Filling Station sponsored the quarter zips, Eugene Gallagher, Nirvana Restaurant sponsored the bags while Colin Maguire, Mr Oilman sponsored the T Shirts.

Early on Friday morning Denis Daly, Daithi Breen and Kieran Daly headed off for Skehana, Galway with their talented squad to begin what was an unforgettable weekend. The lads arrived in Fohenagh, Galway for their opening games in Division 5 of National finals. The beautiful sunshine of the previous few days had been replaced by heavy rain and lightning, but thankfully the rain cleared for their opening game against Ahascragh. Aodh Ruadh got off to a brilliant start and led by a goal midway through the first half. The local lads realised they were in for a battle and upped their game and got a couple of goals within a few minutes. Ahascragh ran out comfortable winners 4-7 to 1-5.

Before that game the great Galway hurlers Padraic and Cathal Mannion spoke to the lads about their careers and how important it is to continually work at your game. For the second game against Broadford of Kildare it was a more determined Aodh Ruadh team that took the field. They drew 2-4 to 1-7.

On a beautiful Saturday morning the lads lined up against their hosts and they ran out winners on a 0-8 to 1 and qualified for the cup quarter-final.

The cup quarter final was fixed for Four Roads in Roscommon against Kilconieron from east Galway. A goal early in the second half for Aodh Ruadh proved the decisive score of the game and put Aodh Ruadh into the lead for the first time. Try as hard as they could Kilconieron couldn't break down the Ballyshannon lads and they held on for a famous victory on a score line of 1-6 to 0-7.

In the semi-final on Sunday they came up against a strong amalgamation of Mullagh / Kiltormer from the hurling heartland of east Galway. As chance would have it, Kiltormer is the home club of the late John Larkin RIP who was a great worker for hurling in Aodh Ruadh. We got off to a great start with an early goal by our captain Danny Breen Brosnan. At half time we led by the minimum 1-2 to 0-4. Galway lads dug out victory in a wonderful game 0-7 to 1-3. They were a credit on and off the field. Huge credit to Dennis, Daithi, Kieran and the lads themselves for all their work this season.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,500. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 5, 6, 10 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Valentine Gallagher, Cluain Barron; Gerry Quigley, Dunkineely; Eamon McGrath, Carrickboy; Rose Gallagher, Portnason; and Ann, Mark and Mena Granaghan. Next draw is in The Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €1,600 on Monday.

KILLYBEGS

Ticket orders for the Ulster final can now be placed with Marie Dawn White by phone 087 1375558 or email. Orders must be placed by Friday June 15th at 11am. No orders after this time can be accepted. As always a club record of tickets ordered by members will be kept.

Donegal GAA Car stickers can be purchased through the club. They are priced at €20 and all money raised goes towards the running of County teams.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 6,8,9, 22. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €4,200. There was one match 3 winner Sean McGinley, Five Points,

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 8, 9, 19, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Grainne Duffy, Gortnacor. This week's jackpot is €5100.

Are you interested in taking part in Gaelic for Mothers and Others. Please send an expression of interest to Fiona Shiels by text to 085-1555645.

PK GK Academy are delighted to announce that in association with Reusch GAA Goalkeeping Academy they will be hosting a two day GAA Goalkeeper Academy in Co. Donegal.

This academy will be tailored to GAA Goalkeepers U14 - U20 and will include coaching of all technical aspects of Goalkeeping from the fundamentals to advanced techniques with special emphasis on kickouts and distribution.

Please find ticket prices for the Ulster final on our facebook page, we ask that members please have their orders with Fiona by 10pm this Thursday (14th June).

This facility is for adult club members only. Tickets will also be on sale in Centra and online for non members.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this weeks Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,4,12,16,18. The €50 winners were Frankie McKiernan, West End, Bundoran, Margaret Robinson, c/o Fairways, Bundoran, John Fitzpatrick, Ballybrophy Co Laois. This week's jackpot is €8500.

Well done to Paul and Jamie and the Donegal squad on their excellent win over Down on Sunday last.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €6000 in Monday night's lotto draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Anne Colhoun,Drumrooske and Cathal Sweeney , St. Ernans. The numbers drawn were 3, 7 , 11 and 12.

Four Masters U8 and U10 girls took on neighbours St Naul’s in Tirconaill Park on Tuesday evening. We fielded three teams two U-10 and one U-8.

It was the first outing of the year with some girls representing the Four Masters for the first time. A great effort from all the girls and coaches, thanks to all who helped out this evening.

On Tuesday evening our U12 girls treated us to another entertaining game in Tir Chonaill Park. On a very changeable evening, they played out a commendable draw with MacCumhaills in a friendly game.

Congrats to Donegal ladies who beat Monaghan in the championship and especially Kate Keaney who came on in second half for her first game in over a year.

The Four Masters U9 boys made the short trip to the border town of Pettigo to take on and home side and near neighbours Naomh Brid in an U10 blitz on Saturday morning. With our U10 first team away in Crossmaglen, we still managed to field two teams. . The A team on the day matched their U10 opposition and came away with a win against Naomh Brid and a draw against Pettigo. The B team on the day, including some U8 players, were very competitive against the same opposition.

LETERKENNY GAELS

The senior and reserve footballers lost their games against Downings on Saturday.

Pride of place this weekend goes to our U-14 hurlers who took part in Féile na nGael 2018 which was played in Connaught at the weekend. The lads were hosted by Tourlestrane GAA Club in Sligo.

This was a great weekend of hurling which saw the team play four games of hurling reaching the quarter finals where they unfortunately lost out to Claremorris. Thanks to Ray, Stephen, Roisin, Sharon, Angela and bus driver James and to all the traveling parents and supporters for making this a truly memorable weekend.

The club are now taking bookings for the summer Kellogg’s Cul Camp which will run from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th July at Pairc na nGael. The camp is open to all Boys and Girls age 6-13.

Bookings can be made online or for enquiries or to receive a booking form contact Sean McBrearty 085-1742175.

The U-10 Camogs hosted a blitz at Páirc na nGael on Friday past with visiting clubs St. Eunans and Setanta taking part.

On Monday evening the U-12 Camogs welcomed Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin for their first ever competitive match.

The lady footballers are hosting a Family Fun Quiz on Saturday 23rd June at the Clubroom. Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place with Spot Prizes to be won also. Cost is €20 per table. All welcome.

It was a busy morning at Pairc na nGael on Saturday when Letterkenny Gaels hosted the Glenswilly U8 and U10 football teams. Both clubs fielded two strong teams with a good mix of boys and girls on each team.

All games were well contested with some great footballing skills were on display. This blitz was part of the Northern Board summer series of U8 and U10 games planned throughout the summer.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B’iad 13,19, 22 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,000 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Hughie O'Donnell, Kathleen O'Donnell, Bunaman, Fiona Sweeney, Marameelen, Coralie McKee, Dungloe and Noel O'Donnell, Dungloe.

NA ROSSA

Well done to Declan and the Donegal senior squad on a terrific win against Down. Members looking to book tickets for the game should have orders with Pat Boyle by this Thursday 14th June at 9pm. No orders can be taken after this time.

The club lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. The jackpot was not won. Numbers drawn were 7, 12, 13 and 17. Two lucky dips receive €50. They were Noelle O'Donnell, Madavagh and Colette Cannon, Leitir. This week's jackpot now stands at €6600.

ST NAUL'S

Unfortunately our u12 were unsuccessful against Naomh Bríd. congratulations to our u 14s who had a great win over Killybegs on Monday evening.

Congratulations to Declan Gallagher €200 - Brendan McGuinness,(Killybegs),€200 - Gary Kelly,Frosses,€200 - Margaret Staunton, €200 - Conal Curran,€500 - Shauneen Campbell,Ardaghey, €1,000.

CLOUGHANEELY

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday were 3,6,10,14,15,17. The jackpot was not won. We had three match 5s. Congratulations to Vincent Collum (Cashel), Mary-Ellen Cannon (Lower Keeldrum) and Packie Doohan who won

€35 each. The jackpot this week is €4,850.

Well done to our U12s who had a great win against Lifford in the quarter finals last week. We wish them all the very best in the final.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The senior ladies travelled to Dungloe on Sunday morning to play a deferred league game. They won 2-7 to 0-5.

Congratulations to the all Donegal team at the weekend on which the club had representation. Damian Devaney’s Donegal Ladies team won their game to reach the Ulster Final and Marty O'Reilly Donegal side also have an Ulster Final to look forward to in two weeks after beating Down. The Donegal senior hurlers have a Nicky Rackard Final showdown with Warwickshire to prepare for and will no doubt relish the opportunity to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

Anyone looking to order tickets for the Ulster final must contact Eugene on 086 609 8801 by Thursday night.

The Club will host a Cul Camp from the 9th to the 13th of July.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 7, 19 and 29. There was one match 3 winner: Tina Kelly, Dooballagh, Letterkenny who receives €150. This week's jackpot is €7,500.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn were 5,8,3,1,4,2,6,7. There was no winning sequence Lucky Dip winner Eimear, Aine and Corey Gallagher who won €30 each. This week's jackpot is €3,975.

The 100 club winner was Sean Connaughton, Dromore who won €100.

The senior team put in a fantastic performance to beat Killybegs at the Cross in the league on Saturday.

The Club will host a Golf Classic on Friday, June 15th from 8am at Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club. The cost is €100 per team of four and there will be top prizes to be won on the

day. In the coming weeks we will be seeking sponsorship from local businesses for this event.

If you would like to sponsor this event please get in touch with Liam on 086 0224297.

Red Hugh's 5k run and walk will take place on Sunday June 17th. Registration from 10am. The race will start at 11 am. Showers and changing facilities available.

Red Hugh’s under 10s boys and girls travelled early to Ardara to play in the Joe Larry memorial tournament. They were in a group of death with the three eventual winners of the cup, shield and plate coming from this group.

URRIS

Match "N" Win:- The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 10 and 24. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €5,500. The €15 winners Patrick Harkin, The Parish, Sheila Gill, Gortaran.

Kathleen McCready, c/o Bingo,Andrew McGonigle, Cloontagh; Patricia Devlin, Altahalla.

The senior men played Carndonagh on Sunday morning and came away with the two points.

Well done to senior player Sean McDaid who played with the winning Donegal Masters team on Saturday in London.

MALIN

The lotto jackpot of €2050 was won last week by Pat Doherty (Baby), Slievebawn, Malin Head. The numbers drawn were 6-4-3-1-5-2-7 with the sellers prize going to Patrick Farren. This week’s jackpot is €500.

There will be a talk on Lyme Disease with Emma Doherty upstairs in the club house on Friday the 15th of June at 7:00pm. This has been organised in conjunction with our health and wellbeing committee and is open to the entire community, All welcome.

Our Annual Sports Day will be a little later this year. It will take place on Sunday 22nd July, more details to follow. The dates for this year’s summer camp is from the 16th to 20th of July.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Last week's lotto draw winners were Rory Jennings (TCG Juniors) Owen Higgins (TCG Juniors) and Anne O'Driscoll (TCG Ladies). Jackpot currently stands at £2,100

The juniors are on their way to the final of the Mullarkey Cup after defeating St Anthony's last Thursday.

The ladies secured their place in the championship final. The odd were against them from the get go stepping out with a panel of 14 against 15. Nevertheless a great performance saw them across the line.

The date for the final is the 23rd June.

Congratulations to the U11s and U13s who played in their blitzzess over the weekend.

CLG Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo leanas: Caitlín Mhic Laifeartaigh, an Mhuirleog, Feargal Speers, Carraig Airt, Damien Mac Giolla Bhríde, f/ch Carmel, Ray, Co Cheatharlach agus Brian Mac Laifeartaigh, an tArd Bán. Fuair siad uilig €30 an duine. B’í Carmel Mhic Giolla Bhríde a fuair duais an díoltóra agus Micí Owen Ó Buaidhe, Carraig Airt a fuair an duais tinrimh. Beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain seo chugainn in Óstán Charraig Airt agus €3,300 atá sa phota oir.

Comhghairdeachas mór leis na gasúraí agus na girseachaí a bhain an Comórtas Sóisear i gComórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. Chuir siad go mór leis an deireadh seachtaine.

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh a mbuíochas a chur in iúl do gach duine a chuidigh ar dhóigh ar bith le linn deireadh seachtaine an chomórtais. Bhí tacaíocht an phobail riachtanach don chomórtas agus tháinig sin. Míle buíochas.

U’8’s and U-10’s had a blitz against Mc Cumhaill’s at the weekend. Thanks to the parents who provided refreshments afterwards.

U-12 boys lost against Red Hughs. Their season for the year is now over. Well done to all the boys, they improved greatly over the season.

The U-14 boys played Robert Emmetts and Glenswilly during the week. The club wishes Jason Boyce a speedy recovery from an injury he received against Glenswilly.

Cuirfidh na girseachaí Faoi-14 tús lena séasúr peile in éadan Bhun Dobhráin ar an tseachtain seo. Ádh mór a ghirseachaí.

An Tearmainn

Our annual Club 5K is on the 26th June and is run over the same fast course as previous years with timing being chipped. Registration for all starts at 6:00 at An Craoibhin with runners and walkers starting at 7:30. Refreshments afterwards at An Craoibhin. All welcome

Our senior men recorded a good home win against Naomh Columba last weekend with the Reserves being narrowly defeated in a high scoring game against the same opposition. There is no game scheduled for this weekend.

Well done to the Donegal Senior ladies in their win against Monaghan last weekend. Our club is well represented on this team who now have an Ulster final to look forward too.

Well done to our U12 boys who took home the A Shield from the excellent Ardara tournament on Saturday last. A win for both teams over St Eunan’s got the day off to a good start, our A team then ground out an excellent draw with St Mary’s Sligo before finally losing out to St Sylvester’s from Dublin. The boys score difference earned them a place in the shield final where St Pats Donabate provided the opposition. Captains for the day John James Sweeney and Eoin Gallagher led by example but it was a superb team performance that secured the shield for the Termon boys. Well done to James Cassidy and Paddy Gallagher and all the boys who took part on the day and a huge thanks to Ardara for the superb football tournament they put on and the usual fantastic hospitality and refreshments.

Our U14 Div 1 team maintained their good start to the season when they overcame an under strength Milford on Monday eve. Next Monday sees a unique set of games at The Burn Road when our two U14 boys teams will take on St Eunans. Throw in for the Div 1 game is 6.45 with the Div 3 game at 8pm. Come along and support these young players.

On Wednesday next June 20th our U16 boys return to action after the exam break with the eagerly anticipated play off with St Eunans in Dunfanaghy, make the date in your diary.

Lotto: Winning numbers 5,6,18 and 27. No Jackpot winner. Match 3 winners Orlaith Trearty and Noreen Trearty. Open draw winners Francis Murray, Ramelton and Micheal Gallagher Mountcharles . Next draw is in the Glenveagh Inn with jackpot €3950

Bingo at 9pm on Friday night, June 15th at An Craoibhín, with €2,600 guaranteed in prizes, a jackpot sheet of €650 and a snowball of €4,300 on the night. Books ONLY €10 single and €15 double.