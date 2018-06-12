Record medal haul for the Finn Valley Vikings powerlifting team at World Championships

On the Bank Holiday weekend a group of seven powerlifters from the Finn Valley Vikings powerlifting team went to Malta for the World Powerlifting Championships.

All are coached by the current Donegal Sports Star Awards coach of the year Mick Coleman and train out of Vikingfit in Stranorlar.

The competition started with the squat on Friday 1st of June and Paulina Coleman getting things off to a winning start taking gold in her category and she was followed by Edyta Piechowicz winning sliver in hers.

Saturday was the bench press with Paulina winning gold again Edyta Piechowicz winning bronze and Mick Coleman taking silver.

The final day was the deadlift and Paulina Coleman did it again winning gold for 3 world titles over the weekend bringing her up to 8 world titles. Edyta Piechowicz took silver as did Karl Catterson and Sinead McCall; Caroline Dolan won bronze and Maria Mac Shane took 4th place.

This was a fantastic competition for the team winning 10 trophies for 10 top 3 finishes.