Donegal to wait on dvd and referee's report before making decision on Neil McGee appeal

The 'F' word. We couldn't mention it at all last week, but now we can.

Fermanagh on 24th June; neighbours against neighbours; Declan against Rory; green and white against green and gold. It's going to be an interesting couple of weeks.

Donegal put on another exhibition on Sunday of score-taking to dispose of a poor Down side and reach their seventh Ulster final in eight years. We are witnessing the greatest ever era in the history of Donegal GAA.

The full-forward line accounted for 1-14 of the 2-22 racked up on Sunday and Donegal had ten different scorers in a game that turned out to be one-sided. And all this despite being reduced to 14 men for almost the entire game. Neil McGee's red card came after 13 minutes when he clashed with big full-forward Connaire Harrison.

Donegal GAA officials are awaiting the official Ulster GAA dvd of the game before making a decision on whether or not to appeal McGee’s straight red card.

This was confirmed by Donegal PRO, Ed Byrne, who said the official dvd of the game was expected yesterday evening (Monday) or early this morning. The PRO said the officials and team management would then view the incident before making a call on the next step.

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, was obviously happy with the display but was not getting complacent, saying no medals were handed out on Sunday.

“Yeah, it's an Ulster semi-final, there is nothing handed out, so we will just get ready for the match in two weeks' time and the challenge that Fermanagh are going to bring,” said the Donegal boss.

“You would have to say that Down didn't put the challenge to us. From our point of view, we can only look after ourselves and what is put in front of us and I thought we did adapt and had ten different scorers from all over the park.”

The clash between Donegal and Fermanagh will be a first ever pairing in an Ulster final. Fermanagh are still seeking their first Ulster title, while Donegal will be going for their ninth.