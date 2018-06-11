McDaids edge it for Termon in close game at Burn Road against Naomh Columba

A late penalty was enough for Termon to get a good win over Naomh Columba in a close game at the Burn Road.

Termon 2-10

Naomh Columba 0-12

Shaun Paul Barrett's team were probably a little lucky in the end. The sides were locked together for much of the game. At half-time it was 0-7 each. Daire and Caolan McDaid, Enda McCormick, Kevin McDaid, Ricky Gallagher and James Doherty were among the Termon scorers, while Ryan McNern, Christopher Byrne and Aaron Doherty were point scorers for the Glen men.

The game remained close in the second half before Daire McDaid fired home a goal. But Naomh Columba came back to leave just a point in it with time almost up.

Aaron Doherty had a chance to level, but was off target and Termon got a penalty when Aidan Sweeney was taken down and Daire McDaid despatched it to clinch the win.

TERMON: Michael Boyle, Joe O'Donnell, Kevin Mc Daid, Shane Callaghan; Alan Dugera, Shaun O'Donnell, Fintain O'Flynn; Jimmy Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney; Caolan Mc Daid, Ricky Gallagher, Steve McIlwaine; Daire McDaid, Marty Sweeney, James Doherty. Subs used Oisin Cassidy, Nathan Mc Ilwaine and Paul Mc Daid.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane O'Gara, Paul Doherty, Martin Cunningham, Kieran Mc Brearty; Stephen Callaghan, Michael Maguire, Philip Doherty; Paddy Byrne, Fionn Gallagher; Ryan Mc Nern, Lanty Molloy, Tadgh Mc Ginley, Chris Byrne, Aaron Doherty. Subs used Steve Jones and Hugh Doherty

REFEREE: Mark Brown (Four Masters)