Donegal Masters maintain unbeaten run with win in London

Donegal Masters made it three wins from three games to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a ten point win over London in Greenford, London on Saturday evening.



Donegal . . . . . . . 0-15

London . . . . . . . . . 0-5



Mickey ‘Sticky’ Ward once again had the midas touch in front of the posts. The Aodh Ruadh sharpshooter scored 0-8 of Donegal’s total.

Donegal again had to recover from a slow start and falling 0-4 to 0-1 down in the opening ten minutes to lead by two, 0-6 0-4 at half-time.

“It took us a while to settle and London were on top early on, and they raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead,” said Donegal player manager Val Murray.

“But once we settled we took control of the game and we were two up at half-time and we had it fairly comfortable in the second half.

“It is a good win away from home and keeps the winning run going and it sets us up nicely for our next game at home to Down on Saturday week, the day before the Ulster final.”

Saturday’s game was played at the home ground of top London club, Tir Chonaill Gaels, who put on a family fun day to coincide with the game.

“We were treated very well by both the London Masters and Tir Chonaill Gaels officials and we had a very good time.”

Donegal, who flew out from Knock International Airport on Saturday morning, returned home on Sunday afternoon with a return flight to Knock.

Former St Eunan’s goalkeeper Brian McBrearty played in goals for the London Exiles.



DONEGAL: Val Murray; Charlie Doherty, Donal Martin, Ross Brady; Sean McDaid, Packie McGrath, Michael McShane; David McShane, Kerry Ryan; Paul Gallagher (0-1), P J Gallagher, Charlie Bonner; Mickey ‘Sticky’ Ward (0-8), Brian McLaughlin (0-2), Seamus Ferry. Subs used;Benny Cassidy (0-3), Brian McCabe, John A McMullin, Dermot McColgan (0-1), Eamon Rodgers.