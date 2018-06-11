Another successful day of Horse Racing in Donegal at Porthall, Lifford on Sunday

Dylan Browne Mc Monagle kept up his fine form of late at Porthall Lifford when he had another good day at the office.

He notched atreble on board Five Stone Of Lead, Athea Jade and Let It Go . The young teenager has now had 14 wins at the three meetings run so far this year.

Another young man who looks destined for the top is Co Armagh rider Sam Ewing who also capped of a fine afternoon with a treble.

The ride of the day came in the 1 mile open when Thunder struck under Zoe Mc Mullan score in a pulsating finish against Angel Eyes coming from 20 lenths down with a circuit to rac.

Up and coming Co Meath jockey Ben Mulligan is a boy that is improving with every mount and he gave former Dingle Derby winner Lets Go a beautiful front running ride to take the 2 Mile Non Winners event.

Lifford Results 10 June

Maiden 2 Mile

1st Money Talks S Ewing

2nd That'll Do D B Mc Monagle

3rd Tully Varragha B Mulliga

148cm 1 1/2 Mile

1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle

2nd Kaylessi B Wilkie

3rd Memory Maker S Ewing

1 1/4 Mike Open

1st Athea Jade D B Mc Monagle

2nd Tinkerbell N Simpson

3rd The General S Ewing

1 1/2 Mile Open

1st Let It Go D B Mc Monagle

2nd Ba An Daingan R Donaghue

3rd Crafty Boy J Dunne

2 Mile Open

1st Ida's Dream S Ewing

2nd Donegal Dan J Dunne

3rd Walk The Line Z Mc Mullan

Non Winners 2 Mile

1st Lets Go B Mulligan

2nd Messi S Ewing

3rd Let Us Go D B Mc Monagle

1 Mile Open

1st Thunder Struck Z Mc Mullan

2nd Angel Eyes B Mulligan

3rd Aideens Dream S Ewing

Local Pony

1st Made Of Candy K Mc Nally

2nd Chestnut Pony C De Montemorency

153cm 1 1/2 Mile

1st Dylan's Pride S Ewing

2nd Let us Know D B Mc Monagle

3rd Cromoboo B Mulligan