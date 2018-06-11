DONEGAL HORSE RACING
Another successful day of Horse Racing in Donegal at Porthall, Lifford on Sunday
Trebles for Dylan Browne Mc Monagle and Sam Ewing
Dylan and Sam . . . rising stars in Pony racing.
Dylan Browne Mc Monagle kept up his fine form of late at Porthall Lifford when he had another good day at the office.
He notched atreble on board Five Stone Of Lead, Athea Jade and Let It Go . The young teenager has now had 14 wins at the three meetings run so far this year.
Another young man who looks destined for the top is Co Armagh rider Sam Ewing who also capped of a fine afternoon with a treble.
The ride of the day came in the 1 mile open when Thunder struck under Zoe Mc Mullan score in a pulsating finish against Angel Eyes coming from 20 lenths down with a circuit to rac.
Up and coming Co Meath jockey Ben Mulligan is a boy that is improving with every mount and he gave former Dingle Derby winner Lets Go a beautiful front running ride to take the 2 Mile Non Winners event.
Lifford Results 10 June
Maiden 2 Mile
1st Money Talks S Ewing
2nd That'll Do D B Mc Monagle
3rd Tully Varragha B Mulliga
148cm 1 1/2 Mile
1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle
2nd Kaylessi B Wilkie
3rd Memory Maker S Ewing
1 1/4 Mike Open
1st Athea Jade D B Mc Monagle
2nd Tinkerbell N Simpson
3rd The General S Ewing
1 1/2 Mile Open
1st Let It Go D B Mc Monagle
2nd Ba An Daingan R Donaghue
3rd Crafty Boy J Dunne
2 Mile Open
1st Ida's Dream S Ewing
2nd Donegal Dan J Dunne
3rd Walk The Line Z Mc Mullan
Non Winners 2 Mile
1st Lets Go B Mulligan
2nd Messi S Ewing
3rd Let Us Go D B Mc Monagle
1 Mile Open
1st Thunder Struck Z Mc Mullan
2nd Angel Eyes B Mulligan
3rd Aideens Dream S Ewing
Local Pony
1st Made Of Candy K Mc Nally
2nd Chestnut Pony C De Montemorency
153cm 1 1/2 Mile
1st Dylan's Pride S Ewing
2nd Let us Know D B Mc Monagle
3rd Cromoboo B Mulligan
