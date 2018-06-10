PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in their big semi-final win over Down

It was another good day at the office for Donegal, finishing easy winners over Down, to reach a seventh Ulster final in eight years.

There were plenty of good performances throughout the field. Here are our player ratings.

Shaun Patton: Another great display from Patton. Made one great save and his kick-outs were again first class. 7.5



Paddy McGrath: Was given a tough time by Donal O'Hare, but improved in the second half. 6



Neil McGee: Only lasted 13 minutes and may consider himself unlucky. Will probably appeal the red card. 5



Eoghan Ban Gallagher: A good display from the Killybegs man who got forward with great regularity while also looking after his defensive duties. 7



Caolan Ward: Another good outing for the St. Eunan's man and he also got on the scoresheet. Was deployed to full-back after McGee's red card but is much better as a half-back. 7



Paul Brennan: Two points and a good all-round display from the Bundoran man. Did a markiing job early on on Kevin McKernan. 7



Frank McGlynn: A composed display from the Glenfin man but that is what you expect. A real leader in the team. 8



Hugh McFadden: Another who leads from example and is now one of the vital components of the team. 7.5



Michael Murphy: The Glenswilly man put in another magnificent performance, covering all over the field. 8.5



Ciaran Thompson: Worked hard and had a hand in the both goals and also notched a point. 7



Ryan McHugh: Was the recipient of much attention for Down but still put in his best display of the summer so far. 8



Leo McLoone: Got another goal to add to his list and also linked well between defence and attack.7



Patrick McBrearty: Playing out of his skin at the moment, McBrearty fired over from all angles despite having two men on him. 8



Michael Langan: Started at full-forward but worked all over the field with some good work back in the last line of defence. 6



Jamie Brennan: A top class display from the Bundoran man, who scored one but could have had two more goals. Hit three points as well. 8



Daire O Baoill: In early in the second half, O Baoill did not have that much involvement but will be happy to have got a run. 6



Odhran Mac Niallais: In after 49 minutes, Mac Niallais displayed his skills in a game that suited him. 6.5



Cian Mulligan: Didn't get a goal this time but really got involved when introduced. 6.5



Stephen McMenamin: Could have had a goal but will be happy to have got a championship point. Probably won't get in that area of the field that often. 6



Mark McHugh: Replaced Frank McGlynn and got on the scoresheet. 6.5



Eamonn Doherty: Not on long enough to rate.