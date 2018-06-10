Drumbar United gearing up for their annual Inter-Firms Tournament for 2018

Drumbar have hosted the Inter-Company (Inter-Firms) Soccer tournament since 2002. The soccer tournament is focused on creating a fun soccer competition for local businesses to come together and participate. The entry fee goes towards the annual running costs of this popular Donegal Club

The 9-a-ide knockout competition runs over a two-week period commencing 25th June and running until the Finals night on the 6th July

There are cup and a shield that guarantee the teams a minimum of two fixtures, one in the cup and if defeated, they have a second bite at the apple in the shield competition.

Games kick-off weekdays from at 7pm and 8.15 at Drumbar Sports Grounds

Business teams have a squad of 13 players, 4 of which can be signed players, the majority of players are made up from locals that once played for a club team at underage, play astro or like to showcase their skills annually in the dry weather conditions!

There is always an enthusiastic manager in the hot seat, as the business owner normally assumes a position similar to the Premier Leagues Roman Abramovich.

The pitches have been shortened in length, the offside rule is played from the edge of the penalty area, games last for 50 mins and there are rolling substitutes to enable plenty of water breaks.

If games are still level after the full time periods, the crowds are always treated to the excitement of the penalty shoot-outs

Over 35s Veterans Competition

Along with the popular Cup and shield Competition, Drumbar are also hosting this Veterans competition for players that are over the age of 35

This competition is all about less running and more quality and is always a great event for players to enjoy the thrill of grass football with their peers.

This competition follows the main competitions rules but with one additional players making it 10 players per team

Inter-Firms Key Dates

Entries due by June 18th, Entry Fees are €130. Competition commences Mon 25th June

All enquiries to Kevin Martin 087 901 8440 or Enda Brogan 087 933 1786