Goals early in each half help Finn Harps to victory at Galway

Jesse Devers scored his second goal in two games against Galway United to help Finn Harps to a fine victory at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night.



Galway United . . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 2

Last month Devers scored a memorable winner as Harps struck at the death to beat Galway 1-0 in Ballybofey.

And on Friday night, the Harps midfielder was on the mark again, scoring after only 11 minutes as Harps picked up another welcome victory.

Mark Timlin scored a second early in the second half to lift Ollie Horgan’s side back up to fourth spot in Division One.

They overtake both Galway, and Longford Town who lost at Cabinteely.

The big talk in the lead-up to Friday night’s game was the news that Galway United could be the subject of an takeover bid by investors from Saudi Arabia. It was news that made the national headlines throughout the day with the deal reportedly receiving the backing of the FAI.

On the pitch however, Galway didn’t enjoy the best of starts as they fell behind to an early Jesse Devers goal.

The Mayo native, who had shot just wide of the target minutes earlier, produced a classy finish after being played through on goal.

Harps, who had Gareth Harkin, Michael O’Connor and Mark Coyle all back in the side, continued to threaten and Sam Todd tried one from distance that deflected wide.

Galway however, did show signs of finding a way back into the contest. Alan Murphy is off target from outside the box and in another promising move shortly after midway point of the half, Eoin McCormack has an effort blocked.

They continued to press as the half drew to a close and Murphy fired a wonderful effort off the crossbar as Harps held out to lead at the break.

Galway made a change at the interval with Aaron Conway coming on for Robbie Williams. However, the home side conceded again seven minutes into the second half. Mark Timlin struck a free kick which went through a crowd of bodies before finding the back of the net.

In a second half of very few chances, Galway did their best to find a way back into the contest but Harps were always comfortable.

That said, Ciaran Coll came to his team's rescue with a saving clearance on the goal-line to deny McCormack late on.

Then in the third minute of injury time, Conor Barry did find the net, tucking the ball home after a Gary Shanahan effort came back off the bar.

But was it wasn’t enough to deny Harps the win.

Given that they don’t have the best of records at the Galway venue, this will be seen as another excellent result for the Donegal side. It’s the perfect result ahead of next weekend’s visit of league leaders UCD to Ballybofey.

Galway United: Conor Gleeson, Marc Ludden, Robbie Williams (Aaron Conway h/t), Stephen Walsh, Alex Byrne (Carlton Ubaezuonu 69), Conor Melody (Stephen Kenny 80), Ryan Connolly, Eoin McCormack, Conor Barry, Gary Shanahan, Alan Murphy.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Aidan Friel, Ciaran Coll, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd, Gareth Harkin, Mark Coyle (Paddy McCourt 56), Mark Timlin, Jesse Devers, Mikey Place (John O’Flynn 93), Michael O’Connor.

Referee: John McLaughlin.