GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Dunfanaghy Ladies

There were some big scores last Saturday, Nikki McCaffrey (33) winning first prize with 45 pts, 2nd Cathleen Boyle (18) 42 pts, 3rd Daphne Tease (20 40 pts, 1st 9 Teresa Jackson (34) 22 pts, 2nd 9 Barbara Eakin (15) 20 pts, css 37 pts.

The Pro Am is on this coming weekend. The following Saturday 16th June is Lady President's Day. Please make sure your name is on the draw sheet for Pauline's day. On the Club President's day, 23rd June, we are having an outing to Cloughaneely, followed by a meal, to be arranged.. Please add your name to the list in the locker room.

Unfortunately, the Junior Cup lost out to a very strong Lurgan side on Sunday, and the Maura O'Donnell team have it all to do at the return match on 17th June.

Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Murphy Sports sponsored the weekend’s competition and the winner proved that there is no substitute for practice. Owenie Mór Gallagher (20), now 19, was the clear winner with an excellent 63, three clear of Micheál Ó Fearraigh (11) whose 66 was also three clear of Emmet Mac Aoidh (9). Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir (3) took the Gross prize with a level par round of 71. Paul Fletcher (19) and Cathal Murray (24) took the nines with 33 and 32. PJ Doherty (21) signalled his return to competition golf with a 69 to take the category prize. CSS for Saturday was 67 and 68 on Sunday.

The last of the Seniors, 16 Holes, was one by Tony Gallagher – now that’s a surprise! – with 39 points on a bot from Matt Murray and Patsy Gallagher. The competition will resume in the first week of September.

The reigning Minor League champions, Gaoth Dobhair, start their defence of the title with a home leg against Ballyliffin on Saturday 9th June with a 2 o’clock start. Paul Fletcher and Owenie Mór have the task of steering the team this year and will expect a strong performance at home from the squad.

At 1 o’clock on the same day, Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir will bring his Donegal League team to Redcastle for their first leg match. Good luck to both.

Cian Ó Fearraigh and his Junior Cup team narrowly failed to make it to the knockout stages of the competition when finishing 2 points short of the qualifying mark in Letterkenny on Sunday. A strong contingent from the club went to Cloughaneely on Monday for their classic in support of club funds.

Meanwhile the sheet for our own Club Classic (30th June) is posted in the club and we encourage members to give their support by entering a team.

A number of matches have already been played in the Matchplay and teams are asked to complete their group matches in the next two weeks before the knockout rounds begin. Those members still owing part subscription are asked to make the final payment.

Keeling’s will sponsor this week’s competition and Tegral are on board again this year to sponsor the following week’s Mini Open.

Dunfanaghy

June Monthly Medal - Stableford - Sunday 3rd June - 1st Ryan Shields (22) 47 pts; 2nd Russell Daly (19) 43 pts; gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 35 pts; 3rd Nigel Doherty (12) 40 pts. CSS: 38 pts

Gents' Open Single Stableford - Saturday 2nd June: 1st Cairns Witherow (18) 45 pts; 2nd Lindsay McCorkell (16) 43 pts; Gross: John 'Donald' Chambers (10) 30 pts; 3rd Brian Logue (16) W/S 39 pts BOT. Category: Campbell Bolton (26) 39 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Open Stableford - Wednesday 30th May: 1st Peter Rainey (22) COD 45 pts; 2nd Graham Cummings (9) 41 pts; Gross: Tony McGilloway (11) 28 pts; 3rd John McNulty (13) 39 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Donegal Ladies

Well done to the Revive Team who defeated the Ballybofey Ladies in a keenly contested encounter. Good luck to the team in the next round.

On Wednesday 30th May, we welcomed the Bundoran ladies to Murvagh in the hope of regaining the Little Bullet. On a glorious day, there was a great turnout representing both clubs. Well done to the local ladies - Margaret Trimble, Breege Mc Cooey, Gillian O Callaghan, Mary Gillen and Geraldine Gorman who all scored well and brought the Little Bullet back to Murvagh.

On Tuesday 29th May, the ladies played in a very enjoyable" Waltz " competition sponsored by Hanna Hats. 1st. Anne Marie Mc Cormick, Margaret Trimble & Gillian O’Callaghan.(80pts) 2nd. Margaret Buckley, Rena Brogan & Michelle O Rourke. (77pts) bot.

Stroke competition on Sunday 20thMay/Tuesday 22ndMay was sponsored by Footsteps. 1st. Gillian O Callaghan(30) 71, 2nd. Tracey Clarke(25) 72, 3rd. Geraldine Gorman(18) 73 bot, 4th. Charlotte Caldwell(24) 73.

Lessons for beginners and improvers will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday evening at 7pm. We are delighted to see so many keen and enthusiastic ladies.

Good luck to Máire O Donnell team next Saturday when they meet the Portnoo Ladies in Murvagh for the first leg.

Lady Captain Mary Walsh and the Ladies Club would like to wish Captain Denis Kelly best wishes and good luck for his upcoming Captain's Day on Sunday 17th June.

North West

Monthly Medal - Saturday 26th May - Results: 1st Luke Bradley (2) 68 nett b.o.t; 2nd Padraig MacLochlainn (6) 68 nett b.o.t; 3rd Lawrence Hegarty (19) 68 nett. C.S.S 71

McLaughlin & McGonigle Accountants Open - Sunday 27th May - Results: 1st Artie Duffy (25) 40pts; 2nd Tom Crossan (22) 38pts; Gross Michael Fitzpatrick (7) 77; 3rd Joe McColgan (12) 37pts.

Open Meal Deal - Tuesday 29th May - Results: 1st Sean McCloskey (6) 40pts; 2nd Michael Fitzpatrick (7) 39pts b.o.t; 3rd Emmet Mapp (15) 39pts. C.S.S 69

Thursday Society Captain's Day - Thursday 31st May - Results: 1st Terence McCloskey (24) 45pts; 2nd Sean McCloskey (6) 43pts; 3rd Stephen P Stewart (24) 42pts; Gross Stewart McGinlay (4) 72; 4th Joe Flanagan (12) 41pts b.o.t; 5th Hugh Doran (21) 41pts

Team: Brian McCarroll, Kevin Daly, Stephen P Stewart, Gerry Murray. Bk 9 Bernard McDaid. Ft 9 Pat Mackey. Veteran Dudley Coyle

Fixtures

Thursday 7th June Total Golf Open Stableford

Saturday 9th June 'Centra' Confined Stableford

Sunday 10th June 'Harbour Inn' Open

Portsalon Ladies

Portsalon has been having an amazingly good spell of weather and members and visitors have delighted in the great condition of the course and wonderful scenery surrounding.

The Sunday Medal Competition on 27th May was won by Mae Blaney(25) with a score of 78. C.S.S. 75. (Alternative day 25/05 - reduction only).

Congratulations to Dunfanaghy Ladies who beat Portsalon Ladies in the Revive Cup after a strongly contested match which was captained by Roseanne Logue.

The May Monthly was won by Noreen McConigley (24) with 70pts. And the runner-up was Eileen McLarnan (27) with 69pts.

The fine weather no doubt contributed to the fabulous scoring in the Sunday Members competition (4/6/18) which was won by Claire Ferry (17) with 41pts. and Noreen McConigley (24) 40pts. in 2nd place. C.S.S. 72.

Portsalon's Maire O'Donnell team (captained by Lady Captain Karen McGlinchey) played North West on Monday 5th June at home. Congratulations to the Portsalon ladies who won all their matches in this first leg of the competition.

Good luck to the Mixed Foursomes team who play Ballybofey in Letterkenny this

Saturday evening.

Sunday 11th June continues the usual Members' Competition with the previous Friday 9th being the alternative date.

Cruit

Michael Sharkey Memorial 2018 - Gent's Results - 1st : Cathal Doherty (8) - 63; 2nd : Nicholas Wehrley (23) - 64; Gross : Derek Bonner (6) - 72 Gross; 3rd : Sean Hyland (14) - 65 Bot; 4th : Alan Cowley (18) - 65; Visitor : Charlie Sweeney (10) - 68; F9 : Joseph Doherty (12) - 31 BOT; B9 : John Hyland (11) - 32.5. Par 68 CSS 68 (36 Pts)

Michael Sharkey Memorial 2018 - Ladies Results: 1st : Anne Curran (Gweedore) - 39 Pts; 2nd : Kathleen Rodgers (Gweedore) - 37 Pts; 3rd : Carmel Bonner - 33 Pts; F9 : Heather Corr - 19 Pts; B9 : Brid Ní Chearnaigh - 17 Pts Bot

A great weekend came to a fitting conclusion at the presentation in Cruit this evening as many of Michael's friends and family gathered for the prize giving conducted by Michael’s cousin, our captain Brendan, with a few words and stories from Joseph about 'his favourite cousin' Michael. It was fitting that Gweedore featured in the prizes and all the family were thrilled to see Charlie Sweeney walk the floor and of course three Gweedore ladies featuring on Thursday with Anne Curran winning the ladies prize. On Sunday there were two impressive scores posted early in the day by two of our young guns with Nicholas Wehrley holding the clubhouse lead with 64 and Sean Hyland just behind on 65. It was the late afternoon before either score was matched or bettered. First Alan Cowley came in with a second 65 and then Cathal Doherty came in with what would prove to be the winning score, a superb 63. A steady front 9 of 3 over gave Cathal something to build on and build he did as he went round the back 9 in level par to post his winning score. He shared many the wise craic with Michael down the years and was delighted to walk the floor and collect his prize. Well done to Cathal and all our prize winners. It was great to have Hilary in to present the prizes and Cruit was delighted to welcome PJ, Maryanne and so many of Michael's family on Sunday evening. Fantastic turnout over the weekend and thanks to everyone who made it possible.

This week we have Donegal Hygiene 18 hole stableford and all 2nd round Spring League matches must be played on or before Sunday.

Reminder for Captains Outing to Portsalon GC is on Saturday 16th June and they are sheet in Clubhouse so get your name down.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Wednesday 30th May Sponsored by Kaye Stewart Imelda Muldoon and Sylvia A Hamilton. Margraret McCrossan and Bridie Faulkner were in great form on Wednesday each carding 40 pts Cat 1 1st Deirdre Duncan 37 pts 2nd Ann Glancy 35 pts Cat 2 Margaret McCrossan 40 pts bot Bridie Faulkner 40 pts. Cat 3 Imelda Muldoon 38 pts bot Maureen Boyle 38 pts 33 played CSS 69 or 36 pts.

The winner of the 12 hole league was Johanne Harrold runner up Bridie Heaney just one shot behilnd. Best Front 9 Brenda Crawford Best Back 9 Anne Fairman.. Winner 5 hole comp. Esther Sweeney.

The Junior Cup team captained by Ann Glancy had a great win at Island Mahee. Having won 2 out of 3 matches at home and were 8 holes up they clinched the win with winning one match 5/3 and the other two going to the 18th.

The team were Eileen Reilly and Bridie Faulkner Josephine Stewart and Mary McHugh Eileen Boyce and Stephanie Canning. The Fashion/Colour/Shape show was most successful on Thursday night.

There was a very good attendance and all were entertained and informed by the presenter. Helen Allen of Rosewood Boutique Donegal Town The men's clothes were provided by Peter's Man Shop Donegal Town, The clothes were modelled by Lady Capt Josephine Stewart, Capt Gerry Driver, Vice Capt Sean Carlin, Johanne Harrold, Maureen Boyle and Laurence Devenney.

Letterkenny Ladies

Winner of the first of the 9 hole Re-Entry competitions was won by Bridie Gildea with 19pts. Runner-up was Kate Gallagher 18pts. Another 9 is now up and running.

On Tuesday 29th May the Club Competition was sponsored by the Mt. Errigal Hotel. The winner was Breid McLaughlin 36pts. Runner-up Kate Gallagher 33pts(bot) and 3rd was Marian O Sullivan 33pts.(bot) Ms. Grainne Hines presented the prizes on behalf of the Mt. Errigal Hotel and we passed on our appreciation to them for their long standing support and association with the ladies branch.

Unfortunately the Ladies Fundraising Classic on Friday 1st June had to be cancelled due to the dreadful weather conditions. It is now rescheduled for Friday August 3rd.

The June Bank Holiday Re-Entry Competition was won by Kate Gallagher with 39 pts. Runner-up was Kay Kelly with 35 pts. Kate has had a few runner up spots recently so delighted to see her get over the line on this occasion.

The Intermediate Team under Captain Eileen Williamson played Ballyliffin Golf Club on Monday 4th and came away with two and a half matches, a great result away from home. The return match will be this Sunday 10th at 3.30pm. Supporters welcome.

Don’t forget Open Week starts today Friday 8th June and Michael Murphy Sports are sponsoring the Ladies competition on Tuesday 12th and The Counter Deli are sponsors on the 14th. Plenty of opportunities to get your game primed for The Voucher Competition on the 19th - make sure your name is in the draw.

After all that if it’s a rest you need then the Lady Captain’s Outing is for two nights at the Nuremore Hotel Carrickmacross on the 22nd and 23rd June B&B, one dinner and one round of golf. If you feel like pampering yourself there are a range of beauty and relaxation treatments available as well as leisure facilities including pool, steam room, sauna and gym. Please add your name to the list in the locker room asap as numbers need to be finalised with the hotel in advance.

Donegal Seniors Golf Alliance

Results of Donegal Senior Golf Alliance Outing to Letterkenny on 31 May: 1 C Toland 12 Portsalon 43; 2 J Blake 8 Letterkenny 38 BOT; 3 D MC Bride 21 Portsalon 38 BOT; 4 B Lavelle 22 B & S 38; 5 J Duddy 13 Letterkenny 37; Gross H Reid 7 Narin & Portnoo 26 GP; 6 P Corry 12 Strabane 36 BOT; 7 T O Farrell 18 Letterkenny 36 BOT; 8 P O Keefe 16 Portsalon 36 BOT; 9 M Gallagher 15 Portsalon 36; 10 P Devlin 14 Greencastle 35 BOT. Cat A 1 M Leonard 11 Portsalon 34 BOT; 2 A Mc Cormick 17 B & S 34

Cat B 1 P Mc Garrigle 22 Letterkenny 35; 2 A Delap 16 Letterkenny 33

Cat C 1 P Doyle 18 Strabane 35; 2 B Roughan 19 Letterkenny 34

Cat D 1 G Hunter 25 Strabane 32 BOT; 2 S Gildea 20 Letterkenny 32.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Nadine Ivers who shot a marvellous score in the Centra Ballyshannon Bank Holiday competition, per Rossa McCosker, at the week-end. Well done to all the winners. 1st Nadine Ivers 46 points 2nd Sorcha Begley 37 points 3rd Bernie Gillespie 35 points 4th Deirdre Mulligan 34 points, front nine Kathleen O’Neill 18 points, back nine Sandra Dunmore 22 points. Well done to the winning team in the 3 Ball Waltz competition last Thursday 1st Anne O’Neill, Marian Duffy and Aideen McGarrigle 76 points. 2nd Kathleen Moran, Nadine Ivers and Ann Moloney 73 points.

Club members extend sympathy to the family of Stasia McCollam, Belleek, who passed away this week. Stasia was Lady Captain in 1980 and played a prominent role in the club, along with her husband Jim, who was Captain in 1984.

This Thursday’s competition is sponsored by Temptations Nail and Beauty Studio Ballyshannon.

Best of luck to the club team who play Gweedore G.C. in the Maire O’Donnell competition in Bundoran this Saturday at 1.30 p.m.

Sunday next, the 10th June, golfers play for the Frances McDaid Memorial Trophy competition, sponsored by Flowers ‘n Gifts, per Ian McDaid Ballyshannon.

Dates for your diary: the timesheet is open for Lady Captain Sorcha Begley’s Captain’s Day on Saturday 16th June including Lady Captain’s competition for the men. On Friday 15th June the Lady Captain’s Mixed Scramble takes place.

Letterkenny

On Wednesday 30/05/18 the Consultas Financial Services Open was won by Jamie Foley (3.3) coming in with a great winning score of 45 pts. Jamie got 7 birdies, 9 pars and 2 bogeys out of the course. The birdies were scored on 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 9th, 12th and 13th. This is certainly golf at its best. Congratulations Jamie. Michael Collum (5.2) took 2nd place with 39 pts. (bot) and Oisin Harkin (17.8) took 3rd place with 39 pts. Oisin is showing good form lately and his handicap is beginning to tumble down.

On Saturday 02/06/18 Members Open Dermot Rainey (15.5) won the members competition with a good score of 40 pts. Dermot got 9 pars in accumulating his score. Derek Wilson (11.2) got 2nd place with 39 pts. (bot) and P.J. Nee (11.0) 3rd place with 39 pts.

On Sunday the Members Open was won by Noel Duggan (20.1) with a good score of 39 pts. Noel is showing good form and took 1 birdie and 3 pars out of the course. Brian Carney (21.0) took 2nd place with 36 pts. and Dermot Rainey (15.5) 3rd place with 35 pts.

The J.J. Reid Motors Open was played off on BH Monday 04/06/18. Eamonn McGlinchey (5.1) won this competition with a good score of 39 pts. and also won lowest Gross. Eamonn had an excellent game getting a birdie on the 1st and on the 11th. He combined the 2 birdies with 11 pars. Vincent McGlynn (10.2) took 2nd place with 38 pts. (bot) and Tom McDonagh took 3rd place with 38 pts.

The Ladies Classic had to be abandoned on Fri 01/06/18 (in the interests of safety of players) due to thunder and lightning. An alternative date will be chosen to run it off.

Letterkenny Golf Course is in prime condition for the upcoming Open Week from Fri. 08/06/18 to Sunday 17/06/18 and will make it an interesting and pleasureable weeks golfing for members and visitors alike.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (2nd - 4th June), sponsored by The Olympic Amusements, Bundoran were as follows: 1st: Raymond Maguire - 65 (bot); 2nd: Martin Donnolly - 65; 3rd: Diarmuid Keown - 66 (bot); 4th: John O'Reilly - 66 (bot); Gross: David Ronayne - 72 (bot).

Rosapenna

The four ball better ball played over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday the 2nd was won by Martin McBride (18) & Stephen Loughrey (16) with 47pts.

The singles stableford played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 3rd was won by Raymond Doody (14) with 39pts, the runner up was Paul Hughes (6) with 36pts bot. The gross winner was Con Boyce (3) with 30 gross pts. Third place was Martin Coary (20) with 36pts.

Ulster Seniors Championship: Rosapenna will proudly host the 2018 Ulster Seniors Championship over the Old Tom Morris Links on Tuesday 12th & Wednesday 13th of June. All members can play the Sandy Hills Links on the Tuesday & Wednesday only as the Old Tom Morris Links will be unavailable all day/evening due to a double two tee start. The presentation will take place in the Golf Pavilion around 6.00/6.30pm on Wednesday with members welcome to attend. Good luck to the following Rosapenna members taking part, Con Boyce, Enda McMenamin, Pat Boyce and John Doran Snr.

GUI Events: Well done to our Junior Cup team who qualified in fourth place at Letterkenny last Sunday the 3rd of June. Portsalon lead the qualifying with 308, Ballyliffin were runners up on 317, Letterkenny third on 318 with Rosapenna fourth on 328. Rosapenna now play Portsalon back in Letterkenny on or before Monday the 25th of June.

Good luck to our Barton Shield team who face Strabane in a preliminary round at Portsalon Golf Links this coming Friday June 8th, the match tees off at 5.00pm and support on the night is welcome. Best wishes to our Mixed Foursomes team who face Narin & Portnoo back in Ballybofey on Monday the 11th of June.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Congratulations to our Donegal League team who beat Ballyliffin in round one of this years competition, the away leg ended 2.5-2.5 with the home leg played on Monday night, Rosapenna won the first three matches to end the match early. Rosapenna will now face either Greencastle or Strabane in round two. Best wishes to our Over 50's team who travel to Cruit Island this Wednesday the 6th for the first round, first leg. The return leg is scheduled for Wednesday June 20th.

The Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay sign up sheet is available in The Pavilion Golf Shop and anyone interested in playing in same should enter as soon as possible.

Up coming competitions - June

Saturday 9th - Club fundraising day (Ladies & Gents)

Sunday 10th - Club competition

Tues 12th - Wed 13th - Ulster Seniors Amateur Championship (OTM)