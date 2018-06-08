'We are back down to the bare bones again' - Harps manager Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan described the behaviour of his player Tommy McBride as unprofessional following the incident which saw the player sent off at the end of Monday night’s game against Longford.

The Harps midfielder was involved in an altercation right on the full-time whistle and was red carded by match referee Eoghan O’Shea.

Harps are likely to defend the case of McBride who might be helped by video evidence which appears to show a Longford player going to the ground very easily when the two players clashed. However, the Harps man is still likely to be hit with a lengthy suspension, and he will automatically miss Friday night’s trip to Galway United.

“It’s unprofessional,” Horgan said.

“It’s hard enough without that happening. But that’s a situation where you have only yourself to blame. You can’t blame a referee for that.

“It just means we are another player down for whatever length of time it is, on top of the injuries we already have.”

And those injuries show no sign of abating. Harps were without Mark Coyle through injury on Monday evening while John O’Flynn is also struggling.

“Some lads will struggle to recover for Friday,” the Harps boss said.

“The likes of Paddy (McCourt) have played Friday and Monday. Expecting him to go again on Friday might be a bridge too far for him and others. We are back down to the bare bones again.”

Horgan’s team must lift themselves after Monday evening’s defeat against Longford. The manager was frustrated that his players took so long to get going and suggested that they only really began to play after half time.

“It was certainly an entertaining game, but we conceded four goals at home. We haven’t conceded anything like that since we played Dundalk here a couple of years ago,” he said.

“Look, it was too open for our liking. We didn’t really start until half-time. But credit to Longford, they scored twice in the first half and could have had a third, then they played on the counter in the second half and got two more.

“They’re a good side, they’re decent. But I thought in the second half, we worked so hard to get back to 2-2 but we made some silly mistakes for the corner kick that they got for the third goal which ended up being the winning goal. That basically killed us.

“We need to lick our wounds and go to Galway on Friday night and try and get something from that.”