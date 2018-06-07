Sean McGoldrick continues on his way with sixth professional win

Bantamweight Sean McGoldrick continued his unbeaten rise through the professional ranks with a unanimous points win over Craig Derbyshire on Wednesday evening.

The Newport professional, whose father comes from Ballyshannon in Donegal, had a 60-54 decision ofer the Yorkshire opponent at the Mathroom Boxing's midweek show at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

It is his second win in quick succession and he has now six wins from his six professional fights so far.

His victory on Wednesday night was really impressive, winning all six rounds.

His good friend, Peter O'Donnell, Donegal's Mr. Boxing, was present in the York Hall for the win.