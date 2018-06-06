Letterkenny Gaels are off to Féile na nGael

The U-14 hurlers from Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club will travel to Carrick on Shannon this weekend to take part in the National finals of the John West Féile na nGael 2018.

The Gaels hurlers will be hosted for the weekend by families from the Tourlestrane GAA Club in Co. Sligo.

The competition gets underway on Friday evening with the Gaels in the same group as Tourlestrane, Carrick Hurling and Meath outfit, Dunboyne.

The Letterkenny side qualified from Donegal along with neighbours St. Eunans and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

Over the last number of weeks the Gaels hurlers and their families have embarked on a fundraising drive which included a Cake Sale, Bucket Collection, Sunflower Competition and Guess the Score.