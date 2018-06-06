Great Donegal success at Irish Schools' Athletic Championships in Tullamore

The Irish schools' track and field finals on Saturday in Tullamore attracted the cream of underage athletics to a meet that is recognised for standards, records, superb organisation and record support attendances.

Donegal schools athletes recorded numerous podium finishes on a day when the temperatures reached the mid twenties.

Seven Tir Chonaill AC club athletes, representing five schools, all performed with distinction. Early in the morning Colaiste na Carraige's Siobhan Doberty, in the Senior Girls 3k walk, recorded an excellent 6th place finish.

The track sprint/hurdles finals took place in early afternoon. Eoin Sharkey, Glenties Comprehensive, in the demanding Intermediate boys, ten barriers, 400m Hurdles filled 4th place - 60.48secs.

Colaiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon's, Lucy McGlynn, impressed in recording a life time best of 11.52secs in the Minor Girls 75m Hurdles final for a 2nd place medal.

The junior girls 75m Hurdles final had two Donegal girls on the eight athlete start line. Abbey Voc School classmates Niamh Mohan, 3rd/11.73secs[PB] and Rachael Gallagher, 4th/11.90secs were involved in a blanket finish. Rachael, lay in 4th position in the triple jump when the final of the hurdles event was called. Following a 4th place hurdles finish and a short rest she returned to take her final triple jump attempt. She showed a lot of character in recording a PB of 10.13m and a bronze medal finish.

Ben Campbell, Gairmscoil Chu Uladh, Ballinamore, trains with the Tir Chonaill Glenties group. In the junior boys 80m Hurdles three hundredths of second seperated the 2nd and 4th finishers. Ben, following a period of photo finish examination, recorded 11.68secs for 3rd.

Anne Reibling, Abbey Voc School, was competing in the Intermediate Girls Pole Vault while the hurdles finals were being decided. Anna with a best of 2:45m, filled 7th position.

All age groups have overall awards/trophies. Well done to St Columbas, Stranorlar on winning the Minor Girls Shield -16pts and to the Abbey Voc School, 4th in theJunior

Congratulations to all the athletes and thanks to the support school and club coaches,

Check out results on http://www.athleticsireland.ie/competition/results

Derry Marathon success

Congrats to Lorraine Delaney, Carmel Gormley, Deborah Dawson, and Martinna Magee and thanks to the club support crew on Sundays success in the Derry Walled Marathon. Conditions were not favourable for marathon running but the four women overcame the distance and the extremely hot conditions.

Next week: Club athletes will travel to the MPT Belfast on Sunday for the Ulster/ANI Senior T/F championships. The event also includes a number of middle distance older juvenile events