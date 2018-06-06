DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,950. The numbers drawn were 7, 12, 17, 18, 24. The €25 winners were Deirdre McCafferty, McDaid Clan, Carragh Duffy, Donna Dolan. The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey on Monday 11th June.

Well done to our U12s on their win against Kilcar. Hard luck to the U14 team who came up against a strong Naomh Ultan.

AN TEARMAINN

Club members are reminded that out Monthly meeting for June is scheduled for Tuesday 12th at the clubhouse. The Minor board will meet at 7:30 with the main club meeting from 8 pm.

The annual Club 5k is on the 26th June and is un over the same fast course as previous years with timing being chipped. Registration for all starts at 6 pm at An Craoibhin with runners and walkers starting at 7.30. Refreshments afterwards at An Craoibhin.

After a weekend off it’s all systems go for the U6s this Saturday morning. Parents please note that from now on the U6 coaching will start at 10.30 am. Please pass on the word.

The U10s performed very well at the superbly organised Ardara tournament on Monday The A team defeated both the holder's Four Masters and Glenfin in the group stages and advanced to the Cup quarter final, where they came up against a well drilled Gweedore side and lost out. The B team drew with Four Masters and beat Glenfin and advanced to the quarter final where yet again we were beaten by eventual winners Gweedore, after extra time. Well done all and a huge thanks to Rosanna Gorman for the fantastic photos.

Our U12 boys had a busy few days. First up was a fantastic day at the Newry Mitchell’s U12 tournament on Saturday. Two wins for our boys over opposition from Westmeath and Derry and three great performance against opposition from Antrim, Armagh and Derry. A huge thanks to James and Paddy for having everything organised to a tee. Also a huge thanks to Gerard and Linda Grant who sponsored the bus to avoid the boys having to pick up that cost, thanks folks that’s hugely appreciated by everyone involved. The boys were also delighted to have our county 16 and minor player Jamie Grant with them for the day. Thanks Jamie. On Monday our A team suffered their first defeat of their league when Cloughaneely proved too strong. Our B team played well but fell short by a goal also against a good Cloughaneely team.

The U14 boys made it three wins in a row when they proved too strong for St Michaels on Monday evening. Caolan Reid, Oisin Farrell, Stephen Lee Doherty and Cian McMenamin were to the fore in a comfortable win.

AODH RUADH

There was no separating Aodh Ruadh and Glenswilly in Fr Tierney Park after a hard fought Division 1 encounter on Saturday evening.

The reserves recorded a much needed win on their return home following consecutive away losses. Attention this weekend is centred on the county team who face Down in the Ulster semi-final against Down in Clones on Sunday. Those who wish to show their support for the county are invited to get an official Donegal GAA supporters car sticker from Pearse O'Neill's. These are priced €20 with all proceeds going to the running of county teams.

The under 12s played Dungloe last Friday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh winning both games.

The Aodh Ruadh under 10s were away to St Mary's, Sligo last Wednesday. The 2009 team was captained by birthday boys Oisin and Eoin McCadden. They were well down, but put in a great last quarter. The 2008 team was captained by Daithi Sherrin and they had a great challenge of a game. On Monday we travelled with 31 players to Ardara for the Joe Larry tournament and fielded three teams - One 2008 and two 2009 teams.

The 2008 team was captained by Eoin Gallagher, while Oisin and Eoin McCadden captained one 2009 team with Darragh McCready captaining the other. The 2009 team and the 2008 Team One were eliminated at the knockout stages. The 2009 Team Two made it to final, but lost out in the decider.

Ladies - The under 12s had a busy weekend with two challenges.

Two under 10 Aodh Ruadh teams welcomed four teams to a beautifully sunny Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Bank Holiday Monday. Melvin Gaels, Grange, Bundoran and St Mary's, Sligo attended for a well-contested blitz. Thanks to Cait Gillespie, Patrick Gillespie and Ken Monaghan for refereeing matches.

The under 8s had a blitz on Bank Holiday Monday in Fr Tierney Park. The hosts had 20 girls togged out in their Aodh Ruadh Jerseys. St Molaise Gaels and St Mary's from Sligo came up and all the teams had great fun in the warm weather.

Hurling - Well done to the under 14s who took a step closer to a league and championship double when they overcame Letterkenny Gaels in the championship semi-final on Thursday in Father Tierney Park.

All roads lead to Skehana this weekend as the under 14s head off to the Féile na nGael National Finals. The lads are in Division 5. They are in a group with Skehana (Galway), Ahascragh (Galway) and Broadford (Kildare). We wish Denis, Daithi, Kieran and the whole squad the best of luck for the weekend. We thank everyone for their support with our fund-raising for this weekend especially our generous sponsors, Terry Hughes of Straddle Filling Station, Eugene Gallagher of Nirvana Restaurant and Colin Maguire of Mr Oilman their support is much appreciated.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 4, 5, 6, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Stephen Ward; Barry Travers; Michael Clancy, Finner; Ayeisha McLaughlin; and Conor Thomas, Abbey Isle. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €1,500 on Monday.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Realt na Mara Bunotto jackpot.The winning numbers were 3, 4,11,13,17. The €50 winners were Frank O'Brien, Burnage, Manchester; Aisling Dunleavy, Lissadell, Co Sligo; Paula Carty, Creevykeel, Cliffoney, Co Sligo. This week’s jackpot will be €8450.

Last weekend seen table toppers Sean MacCumhaills visit Gaelic Park. In a very evenly contested Reserve match it was the visitors who came from behind to win.

In the senior match the home team took the spoils with a two goal salvo from Michael McEniff.

Good luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad in their Ulster semi final against Down in Clones on Sunday. Hard luck to Timmy Govorov and the U20s who were defeated by Derry last weekend.

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed in anyway to our U8 Blitz last Saturday morning in Gaelic Park but especially Shane O Donnell who coordinated the whole event..

The U10s enjoyed a great days football in Ballyshannon on Bank Holiday Monday.

NA ROSSA

The senior squad travelled to Burt last Sunday afternoon in the league and lost against a strong home team.

Good luck to Declan Bonner and the Donegal senior squad from all at the club as they travel to Clones this Sunday to play Down.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the Hall.The jackpot was not won. The numbers drawn were 4,17,18 and 26. Two lucky dips receive €50 each. They were Leanne Devenney, Meenagowan and Dim Melly, Rooskey. This week's jackpot stands at €6550.

On Monday the Under 10s participated in a county blitz in Ardara. A terrific days football as the team competed very well.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors and reserves were away to Kilcar in Towney in the All County League on Saturday evening. The seniors lost and the reserves had a good win.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,3,5,7,13,15. There were six Match 5 winners and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Anna Alcorn, the Arch Hornhead. This week's jackpot is €6300.

Congratulations and well done to our neighbours Downings on winning both the mens and ladies Junior Championships at Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta which was hosted by the club over the Bank Holiday weekend.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers lost their game against Naomh Colmcille on Saturday. Thanks to the senior lads who helped out with the set up for the Donegal Relay For Life on Saturday morning at the LYIT.

The U-12 camogs played Four Masters on Friday and in a very tight match came out winners.

Calling all Gaels who are interested in Irish culture, language, music, Scór, drama, singing, recitation, dancing. We are going to meet in the Club House on Thursday 14th at 8pm to explore how we can build up the cultural side of Letterkenny Gaels. Come and join us. Any queries phone Bairbre 0894218215

Thanks to everyone who attended our cake sale at the weekend in the Church of the Irish Martyrs in aid of the U14 hurlers trio to Féile na nGael in Carrick on Shannon this weekend.

The U-9 and U-10 footballers took part in the Joe Larry Gallagher Tournament in Ardara at the weekend where both teams bowed out at the semifinal stage.

On Wednesday evening the U-12’s welcomed Mac Cumhaills to Páirc na nGael for the first round of the Northern Board League. The visitors were the winners of both games.

The U14 hurlers Championship came to an end last Thursday evening when they were defeated by Aodh Ruadh.

Attention now turns to Féile na nGael which takes place this weekend in Carrick on Shannon. The team are being hosted by Tourlestrane GAA Club in County Sligo.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €5900 in Monday nights draw. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Bob Willis , Hall Demesne & Nick Ruck ,The Glebe. The numbers drawn were 5 , 10 , 15,25 .

The U12 camogs put in a good performance against Letterkenny Gaels and were leading for most of the match but Gaels scored late goal to snatch a dramatic win.

We are trying to get a senior camogie league going over the summer. Any girl born 2002 and older can play in this league.

We need a minimum of 10 a side to field so calling out to all past Four Masters camogie players to dust down their boots get the hurley stick back out and join this team. Contact Laurence Doherty - 087 7532705.

The Four Masters U14 Girls played against their near neighbours St Nauls in a challenge game in Tir Conaill Park.

Four Masters won 3-11 to St Nauls 2-3. So a very convincing win by Four Masters helped by the return of the cup winning county development girl Ellen Canavan,

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The reserves defeated Bundoran and the seniors lost to Bundoran on Saturday evening.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 13 and 27. There were two match 3 winners. Nathan Clohessy, C/O Mark O’Sullivan and Gary Gallen, Glencovitt who won €75each. This week's jackpot is €7,400.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 12, 15, 19 agus 30 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,900 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Brid Mc Devitt, Braade, Ann Harley, Ardlands,Eddie and Helen Sweeney, Dungloe, Brenda McGeehan, Fintown, Patrick Sweeney, Ard Chroine.

CLOUGHANEELY

D’imir Cloich Cheannfhaola in éadan Baile Na NGalloglach Dé Sathain seo chaite. Bhain an fhoireann tacaíochta agus caill an foireann sinsir.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday, May 30th, were: 5,8,9,15,19,20. The jackpot was not won. We had 24 match 4s. Congratulations to John Joe McGee, Ballina who was the €100 winner. The jackpot this week is €4,800.

Well done to our U-10’s who participated in a blitz in Ardara earlier this week, reaching the quarter finals.

The minor board are asking parents to give one hour on a Saturday night in the month of June to help sell lotto in the local pubs.We would greatly appreciate your help, contact Eibhlin on 0863760815.

ST NAUL'S

Well done to our u12s who won against Four Masters on Friday. Congratulations to our u14 who won well against Kilcar on Monday evening.

Unfortunately our Reserves were unsuccessful against Fanad Gaels in the All-Ireland Gaeltacht in Downings at the weekend.

The seniors also lost away to Termon in the league on Saturday evening.

Congratulations to the following who won in the club draw on Thursday evening: Leo Meehan €200; Daniel Friel;€200 Geraldine Kelly, Frank Martin €300, Danny Campbell €500 and Anthony Gallagher €1,000.

The Cúl camp will be taking place August 13th to 17th. You can book online .

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no winners in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 2-3-5-24. This week's jackpot is €1350 .

It's all systems go for our centenary Sandy Harper / Sean T Carlin Memorial tournament which commences on Tuesday 12th June with a local derby game Robert Emmett’s facing Red Hugh’s, throw in 7-30.

The Division Four team had their first win of the season with a comprehensive home victory over Carndonagh. Emmetts led from start to finish.

The club extends sympathy to the family and friends of Agnes McKinney, Coolyslin and Eamon Catterson, Emmett Park, who both passed to their eternal rest last weekend.

Eamonn was a loyal supporter and past player with the club. He played a starring role in the great team of the 50s and was an influential player on the league and championship winning team in 1956. After his playing career Eamon still retained an interest in the club and continued to be involved and took great pride in the fact that it was him that proposed in the late 60s that the club should be named as it is currently known Robert Emmetts. May they both rest in peace.

NAOMH MUIRE

The lotto jackpot was won by our past chairman Jimmy Doherty. We wish him all the best to enjoy it.

B'iad 9,10,11,20 na huimhireasha lotto. We also had two match three winners. The were Hughie Doherty and Donal Rua O'Donnell, both Ranafast. This week's jackpot is €500.

The 100 club winners were €500 - James McBride, €200 - Michael Logue, €100 - Donna Joyce, Neil Peter Boyle,Cranagogue, Peggy Boyle,€50 - Shay McBride and Michael Kavanagh.

Congratulations to Scoil loch an luir on winning Cumann na Mbunscol. Adh mor to Gary agus Dun na nGall on Sunday in Clones.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The lotto counties drawn last week were KY,LH,SO,TY.The winners were Mairead Browne, Pasty Gallagher, Hugh O'Donnell, Grace O'Donnell and Karen Houston. They won €20 each. This week's jackpot is €2000.

The reserve team won at the weekend and the senior team lost to Naomh Ultan. Well done to the senior ladies on their win away to Glenswilly.

Hard luck to Paddy Dolan and the Co U20 team who lost out to Derry.

Thanks to Eamon Coyle, Centra, Raphoe for his sponsorship towards the men's teams training jersey.

MALIN

Malin went to Annagry last Saturday night and came away with a draw.

The reserves lost out to Burt in the Inishowen League on Sunday. Well done to the children and adults who took part in final part of the 3 Peaks Challenge up Errigal last Saturday. There are some fantastic pictures and videos up on the club’s Facebook site

The under 6 and 8 boys and girls played against Moville last week with great skills on show. The under 12 A and B boys lost against Steelstown last Thursday.

The under 16 boys are away to Naomh Conaill in the Division One semi-final shield competition on the 27th of June.

Well done to Conor O’Neill and John McLaughlin who played for Donegal North under 15s against Cavan last Saturday. The dates for this year's summer camp is from the 16th to 20th of July.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The lotto draw winners last week were Barry Delargey (TCG) Anthony Dermot (TCG) and Naoimhin Daly (TCG Ladies). The jackpot stands at £2,075.

The seniors fought their way into the Conway Cup final after defeating Round Towers on Sunday.

The juniors suffered defeat against Harlesden Harps.

The ladies had another win in the championship as they travelled to Reading and took on a strong St Anthony’s side and won. Donegal Masters face London Masters this Saturday 9th May at 5.30 in Greenford. All families welcome for family fun day including bouncy castle, face painting and live music from Linda Corcoran.

URRIS

Match "N" Win - Last week's Lotto jackpot ws not won. The numbers drawn 3, 15, 16 and 20. This week's jackpot stands at €5,460. Last week's €15 winners were: Philip Devlin (TB), Straid; Mary Comiskey, c/o Bingo; Sarah Doherty, Straid, Clare McCarron, Cleagh; Conor Friel, Dunaff.

The senior men played Naomh Padraig (Muff) on Saturday night at home in Straid. This match finished in a draw,

Campervan parking is available at the clubhouse during Irish Open in Ballyliffin (5th -8th July) at 20 per night. Shower and toilet facilities, Secure enclosed area. Gates close at 10 pm and limited to 16 spaces. For more details please contact John Farren on 0860563003.

NAOMH PADRAIG (Lifford)

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 8, 10, 14 and 22. Daithi McCarron, Clonleigh Park and Pearse Campbell,Lifford matched three numbers and will each receive €50. This week's jackpot is €3350.

Donegal GAA have launched a supporters car sticker costing 20e, all funds raised go towards the running of all the county teams for the year, contact any committee member if you would like to purchase one.

MILFORD

Congratulations to our ladies who landed the club’s first ever All-Ireland Gaeltacht title with an excellent performance against Naomh Anna of Leitir Moir of Galway.

This is no more than these girls deserve for all the hard work they've put in. The players and management would like to thank Conal McFadden and Megan Hunter who gave up their time to do physio that day.

We would like to thank Aidan Cannon and Aodh McCormack who organized putting up flags on Friday evening.

Our annual club draw because of a severe shortage of personnel at the weekend has been postponed to Sunday 1st July.

If you haven’t purchased your tickets you can still purchase tickets from any of the club executive. Tickets cost €10 each or 3 for €20.

KILLYBEGS

The minor board want to thank all who helped out at the backpack last Saturday.

The senior and reserve men both lost at home to Buncrana on Saturday evening.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 7,8,23,30. There was no winner. This week's jackpot is €4,150. The Match 3 winner was Lily Coleman, Fintra who won €60.