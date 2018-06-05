DONEGAL GAA - ALL IRELAND GAELTACHT
An historic first All-Ireland title for Na Dunaibh Ladies
Donegal girls prevail in extra-time
Na Dunaibh Ladies - All-Ireland champs
Na Dunaibh Ladies wrote a new chapter in the club’s history with their All-Ireland Junior Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta final win over Cill Chomáin from Galway, in Monday morning's final in Downings.
Downings ...............1-17
Cill Chomáin .......... 2-12
(after extra-time)
Corner forward Rachel Coyle was the star of the show for the winners. She hit 13 points, ten in normal time and three more in the extra-time.
Julie Ttrearty 1-1 (the goal from a penalty:, Shannon McGroddy 0-2 and Denise Doherty 0-1 were the other Na Dunaibh scorers.
Na Dunaibh trailed by three points at half-time, 2-4 to 0-7, and went four down early in the second period. But they clawed their way back into the game. And thanks to two Coyle points, a goal from the penalty spot and well struck point from Trearty, they hit the front going down the stretch.
But they were caught with a late Cill Chomáin equaliser before prevailing in extra-time.
NA DUNAIBH: Danielle Doherty; Karen Gavigan, Nicola McGinley, Carol Doherty; Michelle Coyle, Emer Trearty, Bronagh Gallagher; Shannon McGroddy (0-2), Niamh Gallagher; Julie Trearty (1-1, 1-0 pen), Lauren McBride, Aobha Gallagher; Denise Doherty (0-1), Rachel Coyle (0-13, 6f(, Amy McLaughlin. Subs: Nadine Gallagher for C.Doherty, Sinead Gallagher for M.Coyle, Donna McGinley for L McBride, Lauren McBride for K Gavigan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on