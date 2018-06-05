Glenfin Ladies are All-Ireland champions once again

Glenfin are celebrating All-Ireland success once more following Monday's All-Ireland final victory over Moycullen, Galway, in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachtá Championship in Downings..



Glenfin . . . . . . . . . 7-10

Moycullen . . . . . . . 3-9



Colleen McGrath (2), Grainne Houston, Gemma Glackin, Lauren Martin, Laura McKenna and Karen Ward hit the goals for the Francie Martin managed side.

Glenfin were without their county players Yvonne McMonagle, Karen Guthrie, Anna Marie McGlynn and Katy Herron due to Donegal’s Ulster Championship meeting with Monaghan on Saturday in Omagh.

Grainne Houston, Colleen McGrath and Lauren Martin hit the first half goals that saw Glenfin go in nine points clear of the Galway champions, at half-time as they lead 3-5 to 0-5.

McGrath was on target again in the second half while Laura McKenna, Karen Ward and Gemma Glackin also got in on the goal scoring act in the second period as Glenfin ran out 13 point winners.

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Mary Martin, Mary Ward, Tara Martin; Sinead McGinty, Annmarie Logue, Jemma Bradley; Kathy Ward (0-1), Grainne Houston (1-0); Katie Long, Karen Ward (1-0), Colleen McGrath (2-1); Lauren Martin (1-1), Gemma Glackin (1-4, 2f), Danielle McGinley. Subs: Laura McKenna (1-3) for D McGinley, Ciara Ward for J Bradley, Sharon Doherty for M. Martin, Maggie Farrelly for K Long, Shauna Doherty for C McGrath.

REFEREE: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)



It was a super and successful weekend in Downings,as the home club took the honours in the junior and junior ladies competitions. The facilities looked immaculate as the sun came out. Glenfin and Milford made it a clean sweep for Donegal in the ladies competitions while Wolf Tone from Meath collected the senior men’s title.