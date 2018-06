Full list of Donegal GAA club fixtures for the coming seven days

With the Donegal seniors in action this Sunday against Down in the Ulster semi-final, there is only a limited number of games at adult level.

FULL LIST

All County League Division 2

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 10 Jun,

Sun, 10 Jun, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Urris 12:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 5

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 09 Jun,

Sat, 09 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U14 League (Joe McGeady Cup)

Fri, 08 Jun,

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: Moville, Moville V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: Steelstown, Steelstown V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 1

Mon, 11 Jun,

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Cloughaneely 00:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 00:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Termon 00:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Glenswilly 00:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 2

Fri, 08 Jun,

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun,

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 3

Fri, 08 Jun,

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun,

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 1 U12

Wed, 06 Jun,

Wed, 06 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 08 Jun,

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 08 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun,

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Division 1

Wed, 06 Jun,

Wed, 06 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 06 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun,

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 2 U14

Mon, 11 Jun,

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 11 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC