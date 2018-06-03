Donegal crash out of Ulster U-20 Championship to Derry in controversial finish

Donegal are out of the Ulster U-20 championship as they went down by a point to Derry in Healy Park, Omagh.

Donegal 2-9

Derry 0-16

The game ended in controversy with Donegal players and mentors surrounding the referee, who seemed to turn against Donegal midway through the second half.

It happened around the time that Derry won a penalty with the sides level at the end of the third quarter. Eamon McGee was on the field to remonstrate with the official and also was in conflict with the Derry mentors.

Afterwards the referee had a word with McGee at the Donegal dug out, but it seemed as if decisions after that moment were very harsh on Donegal, while Derry were awarded the handier frees.

It was a disappointing exit, but in truth Donegal did not play that well. They did score two great goals, but Derry dominated the aerial exchanges and in Callum Brown, they had a player who was virtually unmarkable.

Donegal had one change to their team from that which played Cavan in the preliminary round with Luke Gavigan in for Seaghan O Fearraigh. Gavigan was very prominent in the opening quarter.

There were nerves on both sides as Niall O'Donnell and Lorcan McWilliams missed kickable frees before Nathan Boyle won a free for O'Donnell to open the scoring on 11 minutes.

Declan Cassidy levelled almost immediately and after Luke Gavigan did great work to win a 60-40 ball, he was then overturned and gave away a free which McWilliams pointed to put Derry ahead.

But it didn't last long as Donegal produced an excellent first goal. Conor O'Donnell found Peadar Mogan going forward and the St. Naul's man, who was man marked by Derry, still had plenty to do, but he got in around the back and slid the ball home past the advancing 'keeper.

Derry levelled wiht points from Jude McAtamney (free) and Ben McCarron but Donegal edged ahead again as Shane McGrath was fouled after a good run and O'Donnell fired over. O'Donnell then send Paddy Dolan through to point on 16 minutes.

Oisin McWilliams had a point for Derry before the score of the opening half. Paddy Dolan picked up the ball from the kick-out and took off for the Derry goal before firing home a cracker and a 2-3 to 0-5 lead.

Before half-time Derry added three more points from McAtamney, Callum Brown and Oisin McWilliams while Jason Boyle found the range twice from Donegal, one of them from a 47m free.

Derry had cut the deficit to just a point in less than two minutes of the restart. Oisin McWilliams pointed on 12 seconds and Enda McCormick was pickpocketed before Ben McCarron fired over at the other end after a swift move.

By the 35th minute, Derry had won a soft free for Ben McCarron to get on terms and Oisin McWilliams edged them ahead.

At the other end Niall O'Donnell missed a great opportunity to level after Oisin Gallen was fouled before Enda McCormick levelled with a good score

Declan Cassidy had Derry back in front but Paddy Dolan levelled, but again Derry led after another long range McAtamney free on 44 minutes 0-14 to 2-7.

There was a big moment a minute later when the referee ruled that Callum Brown was fouled as he went to pick up the ball in front of the Donegal goals after a high ball broke. From the penalty Lorcan Williams blazed the penalty over.

Ben McCarron was shown red after a tussle off the ball with Nathan Boyle as the game became frayed, which suited Derry.

The excellent free taking of McAtamney was seen again as he hit his fourth with just over two minutes to go as Derry went two up.

But Donegal came again and Peadar Mogan was almost in for a goal, his effort deflected for a 45 which Enda McCormick pointed.

Then Donegal came again and won another '45' but this time McCormick was wide two minutes into the five allotted of added time.

McCormick had another effort from play but the clock beat Donegal. McCormick picked up a black card for arguing with the referee.

Donegal scorers: Paddy Dolan 1-2, Peadar Mogan 1-0; Niall O'Donnell 0-2,2f; Jason McGee 0-2,1f; Enda McCormick 0-2,45,f; Luke Gavigan 0-1.

Derry: Jude McAtamney 0-4,4f; Ben McCarron 0-3,1f; Lorcan McWilliams 0-3,pen,f; Oisin McWilliams 0-3; Declan Cassidy 0-2; Callum Brown 0-1.

DONEGAL: Eoin O'Boyle; Mark Curran, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Peter McEniff; Peadar Mogan, Aaron Deeney, Luke Gavigan; Jason McGee, Conor O'Donnell; Shane McDevitt, Niall O'Donnell, Paddy Dolan; Shane McGrath, Oisin Gallen, Nathan Boyle. Subs., Enda McCormick for McDevitt ht; Timmy Govorov for Curran 42; Ryan Cunningham for Gallen 51; Stephen Carr for Gavigan; Ronan Docherty for N Boyle, both 59

DERRY: Oran Hartin; Sean McKeever, Darragh Rafferty, Conleth McShane; Jude McAtamney, Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan; Callum Brown, Oisin McWilliams; Conor Doherty, Shea Downey, Ben McCarron; Mark McGrogan, Lorcan McWilliams, Declan Cassidy. Subs., Eoghan Concannon for McShane ht; Brian Cassidy for M McGrogan 46; Eoghan Bradley for L McWilliams; Marty Bradley for D Cassidy, both 54; Hugh McGurk for O McWilliams 64

REFEREE: Anthony Marron (Monaghan)