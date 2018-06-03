Only goal gives Naomh Colmcille victory over Letterkenny Gaels at the Glebe

A goal on the 23rd minute from Eddie Gillespie was the difference between the sides on Saturday evening at Páirc na nGael as the Newton men strengthened their second place standing in Division 4 of the All County League.

Letterkenny Gaels 0-12

Naomh Colmcille 1-12

The first half saw both teams trade scores in a match which was played at high intensity and the sides went in at halftime with Naomh Colmcille two points up.

The second half was more of the same with the Letterkenny men only being able to narrow the score to a single point and were always chasing the game.

Goals win games and this was ultimately the case as the visitors left the Glebe with two valuable league points.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: J. Carr, J. Doran, K. Kilkenny, A. Stewart, S. Mc Donagh, D. Hunter, C. Lynch, C. Browne, C. Cannon, N. Mc Garrigle, P. Doherty, A. Diver, D. Cahill, S. Doherty, C. Creevy. Subs: S. McGlade for McGarrigle & B O’Brien for Stewart.

NAOMH COLMCILLE: J. Quinn, J. Fitzpatrick, A. Devenney, P. Friel, R. Hegarty, M. Friel, K. Gallagher, Gillespie, L. Lynch, S. Fullerton, R. Mc Erlan, O. Friel, J. Donaghey, H. O’Donnell, PJ Mc Brearty.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)