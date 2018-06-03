Milford pull out all the stops in second half against Cloughaneely

Milford dug deep to come from behind to claim the two points in their crunch league tie with Cloughaneely in Moyle View Park, on Saturday evening.



MILFORD . . . . . . . . 1-12

CLOUGHANEELY . . . . 0-10

The home side found themselves behind at the end of a pretty evenly contested opening half hour. Cloughaneely led 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time and were full value for their two point advantage. A Pauric Curley goal in the middle of the first half kept the locals in touch against a game Cloughaneely who were really up for the game.

Shaun and Martin Maguire, Denis Boyle and John McGarvey all lit up the scoreboard for the visitors in the first half.

But that was as good as it was to get for Michael Lynch’s side with Cathal McGettigan having his shooting boots on, it was all Milford in the second half.

They outscored Cloughaneely by nine points to two for two precious league points and to edge that wee bit further away from the relegation zone.

The win moves Milford on to seven points from nine games, one point ahead of Cloughaneely, who are on six points from nine games.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettugan; Gavin Grier, Barry McNulty, T J Evesson; Gary Merritt, Paddy Peoples, David Curley; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-2,1f); Cathal McGettigan (0-8,7f), Christopher Barrett, Kyle Black; Darragh Black, Pauric Curley (1-0), Tony McNamee (0-2).

CLOUHANEELY:Shaun McCafferty; Michael Futzgerald, Martin Ferry, Ciaran McFadden; Mark Harley, Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Paddy Cannon; Martin Maguire (0-1), Lee O'Brien; Aidan Doohan, Denis Boyle (0-3,1f, 1'45), John McGarvey (0-1); Sean McBride, Shaun Maguire (0-3,2f), John Harley.

Subs; Michael Mulhern for P Cannon, Ciaran McGeady (0-1) for J McGarvey, Cillian Gallagher for S McBride, Darren Ferry for L O'Brien.