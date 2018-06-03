McClean and Sweeney run the show as Kilcar are far too strong for St Michael's in Towney

Matthew McClean and Mark Sweeney ran the show in Towney as Kilcar cruised to a runaway win over a weakened St Michael’s.

KILCAR …………….1-17

ST MICHAEL’S …….0-3



This game as a contest was over early as Kilcar without their five county seniors - Ryan and Mark McHugh, Patrick and Stephen McBrearty and Ciaran McGinley - took control from the first whistle.

And with McClean and Sweeney clicking into gear straight away the locals had nine points on the board to St Michael’s one before Eoin McHugh, who had fine game in the middle of the field, released Ashley Carr for the only goal of a the game.

St Michael’s, who were minus their county men Martin McElhinney and Michael Langan as well as the injured Colm McFadden and Ciaran Gallagher (Rock), were reeling by this stage and in deep trouble. However, they did have Mark Anthony McGinley, in goals.



It didn’t get any better for the men from Dunfanaghy/ Creeslough as Kilcar with the handbrake already on went in 11 points in front, 1-10 to 0-2, at half-time. Ruairi Friel scored St Michael’s second point, Lee McColgan raised the first St Michael’s white flag.

The game as a contest fizzled out early in the second half as Barry Doherty ran his bench.

Sweeney and McClean added to their personal tallies while Aodhan McGinley, Michael Hegarty and Dermot McGinley got their names on the scoresheet as Kilcar went back on top of the Division One table.

Andrew Kelly from a free scored St Michael’s sole point of the second period in the closing minutes.

Kilcar lead Gaoth Dobhair by a point with one more game played after being informed Gaoth Dobhair were awarded the points for the recent game between the two clubs that was not played.

The game in Magheragallon was not played in a dispute over which pitch the game should be played on.

Kilcar are expected to appeal the decision of the Donegal CCC to award the game to Gaoth Dobhair.

Meanwhile, the defeat plunges St Michael’s perilously close to the relegation zone. They are third from the bottom of the Division One League table, level on points with Cloughaneely, but just one point above second from the bottom Aodh Ruadh.

KILCAR; Eamonn McGinley; Stephen Shovlin, Conor McShane, Barry McGinley; Paddy McShane, Michael Hegarty (0-1), Daniel Lyons; Eoin McHugh, Aodhan McGinley (0-2); Conor Doherty, Mark Sweeney (0-5), Matthew McClean (0-7,3f); Andrew McClean, Gary Molloy, Ashley Carr (1-1). Subs: Dermot McGinley (0-1) for S Shovlin; Pauric McShane for D Lyons; Martin Byrne; Aaron McShane for E McHugh, Colm Garvey for E McGinley.

ST MICHAEL'S: Mark Anthony McGinley; Liam Kelly, Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak; Ruairi Friel (0-1), Michael McGinley, Oisin Langan; Liam Paul Ferry, Michael Cannon; Lee McColgan (0-1), Daniel McLaughlin, Hugh O’Donnell; Colin McFadden, Christy Toye, Andrew Kelly(0-1,f)

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters).