St Eunan's cruise to a comfortable victory over struggling Dungloe

Oisin Toal, Sean Halvey and Lee McMonagle scored the goals as St Eunan’s put Dungloe to the sword on Friday night in O’Donnell Park.



ST EUNAN’S . . . . . . 3-17

DUNGLOE . . . . . . . 1-9

St Eunan’s had the points in the bag in this one pretty early as they hit 1-7 to 0-0 in the opening quarter as Maxi Curran charges completely outclassed the men from the Rosses.

Conor Gibbons, Niall Hannigan, Sean Hensey, Darragh Mulgrew and Conor O’Donnell hit points before Oisin Toal netted the first goal of St Eunan's. Toal also added a point before Mark Sweeney kicked Dungloe’s first point.

Hannigan and Gibbons, who were on fire in the opening half, added further points to send the locals in 1-12 to 0-4 in front at half-time.

Daniel Ward and Danny Rodgers kicked the other two Dungloe points late in the half.

St Eunan’s opened the second half with a Sean Halvey goal to go 2-12 to 0-4 up, seconds into the second period.

Dungloe, to their credit, driven on by Darren Curran and Noel McBride, did rally somewhat in the second half. Raymond Sweeney, Daniel Ward and Ryan Greene raised white flags and Darren Curran struck for a good goal before Lee McMonagle brought down the curtain on a good evening’s work with a late goal and point.

St Eunan’s remain in fourth place in the league table and still in the hunt for the league title following Friday night’s win.

However, the defeat leaves Dungloe firmy rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win from eight games and three points behind Aodh Ruadh, who have one more game played.



ST EUNAN’S SCORERS: Niall Hannigan 0-6, Conor Gibbons 0-5,2f, Oisin Toal 1-1,Lee McMonagle 1-1, Conor O’Donnell (junior) 0-2, Sean Hensey, Darragh Mulgrew 0-1 each.



DUNGLOE; Darren Curran 1-0, Daniel Ward 0-3, Mark Sweeney 0-2, Noel McBride, Raymond Sweeney, Ryan Greene, Danny Rodgers, 0-1 each.