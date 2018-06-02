McEniff goals make the difference as Bundoran account for MacCumhaill's at home

Michael McEniff made a triumphant return to the Bundoran colours and his impressive 2-2 helped his team to a pretty comprehensive win over the table toppers.

Bundoran 2-11

Sean MacCumhaill’s 0-10

Mighty McEniff struck with deadly effect in each half with two clinically executed goals that proved to be the difference between the sides as MacCumhaill’s mounted a late rally in the final ten minutes.

McEniff’s goals came in the 10th and 40th minutes and pushed his side to a 2-11 to 0-4 lead.

Marksman Gary Clancy also played a big role in the home side’s victory but they failed to score in the final 20 minutes.

And it took a brilliant double save from Bundoran keeper Ashley Mulhern from Steven Mulligan and Pauric Patton to keep pretty clear daylight between the sides a MacCumhaill’s threw everything into a late but abortive rally.

The home side totally dominated the opening half and was well worth their half-time lead of 1-8 to 0-3.

Shane McGowan was orchestrating matters in midfield and the Twin Towns men were struggling to contain a pacy and accurate Bundoran attack.

It wasn’t until they threw on John Lynch, Pauric Patton and Steven Mulligan in the 35th minute that they managed to come to grips with the physically powerful home side.

Darren O’Leary converted a number of frees and Mulligan and Stephen Reilly were also on target for the visitors.

The final 15 minutes was played mostly in Bundoran’s half, but the home side never really looked like losing.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern, Pauric Rooney, Diarmuid McCaughey, Matthew Ward; Niall Carr (0-1), Paul Murphy, Jonathan Boyle; Ciaran McCaughey, Shane McGowan (0-1); Niall Dunne, Diarmuid Spratt, Michael McEniff (2-2); Tommy Hourihane (0-1,f), Gary Clancy (0-6,4f), Cian McEniff. Subs: Peter McGonigle for Jonathan Boyle (42), Matthew Duffy for Matthew Ward (54 inj)

SEAN MACCUMHAILL'S: Chris Patton; Christy Gallagher, Martin Gallagher, Conor Griffin; Ronan McMenamin, Gary Dunnion, Adam Lynch; Gavin Gallagher, Ryan Duffy; Chad McSorley, Gary Wilson, Aaron Kelly; Steven O’Reilly (0-3,2f), Darren O’Leary (0-4,4f), Barney Lafferty (0-1). Subs: Benny McLaughlin for Barney Lafferty (20 inj) Stephen Mulligan (0-2,1f) for Chad McSorley, Pauric Patton for Ryan Duffy, John Lynch for Adam Lynch (36), Shane Duffy for Conor Griffin (49)

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)