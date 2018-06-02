Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic clash in League Cup Final

Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic will come face to face yet again this weekend when they meet in the final of the Donegal News USL League Cup.

The match, on Saturday evening, is at Maginn Park in Buncrana (kick off 6pm).

It follows Sunday's league game between the sides at Leckview Park where Letterkenny's dramatic 1-0 win ensured that the Ulster Senior League title will be decided by a play-off.

That title decider will be played next Wednesday, June 6th at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee.

And when you consider that these two USL heavyweights also played recently in the final of the Knockalla Caravans Cup (won 2-1 by Letterkenny), this weekend's match will be the third of four big games between them in the space of just over three weeks.

Last Sunday's match at Leckview was a fascinating affair. Steve Okakpu Emeka hit an 85th minute winner just when it seemed Cockhill were going to claim the point they needed to win the league.

But Rovers, needing nothing less than a win to end the season level on points with long-time leaders, Cockhill, upped the ante in the closing stages of the game and substitute Okakpu Emeka was the match winner with a memorable strike.

Just how both teams will set up for Saturday evening's final will depend on the availability of key players in each side.

They will also, undoubtedly, have more than one eye on next Wednesday evening's play-off before deciding on whether or not to risk any players carrying knocks or injuries.

Defender Ryan Gildea undersent a fitness test before last Sunday's game, but was unable to feature. He might well be okay for this weekend.

Letterkenny will also be hoping to have Chris Malseed back too after he was unavailable for Sunday's game.

Kieran McLaughlin, Paul McDermott and Laurence Toland all missed last Sunday's game for Cockhill, having played in the Knockalla Cup final defeat to Letterkenny.

It's a big few days ahead for both teams. Letterkenny looked out of the running for league honours for so long, but suddenly they are now just two games away from completing a treble success. Cockhill, however, will have other ideas.