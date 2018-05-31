Patrick McBrearty looking forward to facing Down once more

The last time Patrick McBrearty would have faced up to Down it was as a 17-year-old in the Ulster final of 2012.

Donegal won rather easily on a score of 2-18 to 0-13.

Six years on McBrearty has three Ulster titles and an All-Ireland title in his back pocket.

Down have largely struggled but reached last year’s Ulster final where they lost to Tyrone so they won’t lack confidence playing against Donegal.

But McBrearty confesses to knowing very little about this particular Mourne side.

“I don’t know much about them although I played with Caolan Mooney at college.

“Look, we will be studying the video of their win over Antrim this week and take it from there.

“They won’t fear us and they always have some real good ball players who have never lacked confidence.”

And once again Patrick McBrearty showed why he is one of the finest forwards in Ireland in Sunday’s victory over Derry.

On this occasion he weighed in with 0-8 with three coming from frees and those points from play were of sublime quality.

More importantly for Donegal two of them came at crucial periods in the game when plucky Derry were threatening to get back into the game.

ICE COOL

McBrearty was ice cool in the Celtic Park cauldron and just as collected in the post-match interview.

“It was a very satisfying win but on the other hand we would not be happy with the way we let them get through us and get into good scoring positions, many of which they, luckily for us, missed.

“They ran at us and created problems but we are just glad to be back in an Ulster final”.

When told that he was back on target and hit 0-8, he replied:

“I don’t intend going out and kicking 0-8 but when the chances arise I just take them and I have my responsibilities on the defensive side too and just happy to get through.

“We got the goals at the right time and it gives the whole team a great lift and Cian Mulligan came off the bench and got another goal again.

“These lads are doing it on the training ground and it is coming through in the matches.

“Odhran MacNiallais came on and there is a lot of competition for places that might not have been there to the same extent a few years ago.

“The scores are big but we are conceding a lot but we need to stop conceding so much at the back with 1-15 last week and 0-16 this week”

