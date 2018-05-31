Donegal U-20s at full strength for Ulster quarter-final tilt with Derry

Donegal U-20 footballers, fresh from their preliminary round runaway win over Cavan, face Derry this Sunday in Omagh, in the last of the Ulster U-20 Championship quarter-finals. (Throw-in 11.45 pm)

Manager Gary McDaid has reported a clean bill of health after escaping from Celtic Park and the 2-21 to 0-10 thumping of Cavan without picking up any knocks or bruises.

While U-20 is a new competition (it has replaced the U-21), Donegal and Derry players should be reasonably familiar with each other.

Donegal defeated Derry two years ago in the Ulster Minor Championship final. They won that game by two points and Donegal have six survivors from the team that started that final.

Mark Curran, Jason McGee, Nathan Boyle, Niall O’Donnell, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Peadar Mogan and Enda McCormick all started the 2016 provincial decider.

Derry also have a number of survivors from that team. Two of them goalkeeper Ben McKindless and wing forward Paul Coney played for Derry seniors last Sunday against Donegal which rules them out of Sunday’s tie.

Conor McCluskey and Padraig McGrogan, also members of the 2016 minor team, were also among the replacements last Sunday and were not used and as a consequence are free to face Donegal.

The players would also be pretty familiar from Ulster Colleges football and the Donegal manager Gary McDaid is also pretty familiar with them, too, through his coaching role with St Eunan’s College teams in recent years.

Derry full-forward Callum Brown is one man the Donegal boss has identified as a huge threat.

“I watched him in last year’s All-Ireland minor final and he was an immense player for Derry,” said the Donegal boss.

“I also know him from colleges football. He is a Colleges All-Star at U-16.The McWilliams twins from Ballinascreen are also two All-Stars as well.

“They are two brothers of Derry senior Carlus McWilliams so there is quite a bit of pedigree there.”

Manager McDaid feels Derry have threats all over the pitch and Donegal won’t be focusing on any one individual player.

Derry are managed by Tyrone man, Mickey Donnelly, who has guided his native Tyrone to Ulster minor success and earlier this year was coach of the St Ronan’s College, Lurgan side who won MacRory and All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup earlier this year.

Donegal trained on Tuesday night and will have a light run out again on Friday night.

The game is the curtain raiser to the Monaghan, Fermanagh Ulster Senior Championship semi-final.