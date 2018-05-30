Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland in Ireland squad to play crucial games against Norway

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 21-player squad ahead of the crucial FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Norway.

Donegal is again well represented with Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland while Amy Boyle-Carr misses out due sitting the Leaving Cert and Roma McLaughlin has just returned to action.

Wexford Youths striker Rianna Jarrett has been selected for the WNT squad for the first-time since March 2016, where she made her senior debut against Italy in the Cyprus Cup. Jarrett suffered her third ACL injury of her career during that match but the Youths striker has now completed her rehabilitation.

The 23-year old Jarrett has made seven appearances and scored nine goals for Continental Tyres Women's National League Champions Wexford Youths this season. She replaces Celtic striker Ruesha Littlejohn who has been out injured since the Netherlands fixture.

Megan Campbell and Stephanie Roche are long-term absentees; Heather Payne and Saoirse Noonan also miss out due to their leaving certificate.

Player of the Year Harriet Scott returns to the squad having recovered from a broken collarbone which kept her out of the Slovakia and the Netherlands fixtures in April, and midfielder Tyler Toland also returns from a hand injury.

Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: "We're delighted to see Harriet return to the squad. She picked up another injury during her comeback from the collarbone but we're monitoring her closely and we hope she'll be fit for both games.

"We're also closely monitoring Niamh Fahey who has also picked up an injury whilst with her club Bordeaux.

"I'd like to congratulate Rianna Jarrett who returns to the squad. To comeback from three ACL injuries requires a huge amount of hard work, commitment and desire, and she should be incredibly proud of her efforts so far.

"She's been in great form this season for Wexford Youths and I really feel that if she can continue to work hard and keep getting fitter and stronger with every game, she could be an important player for us in the future.

"These are two crucial games against Norway, the top seeds in the group, and we'll have to be at our very best to get the results we need. The players have been excellent so far this campaign but we need two big performances both at Tallaght Stadium and in Norway."

Ireland face Norway on Friday, June 8 with kick-off at 5.30pm at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin before they travel to Stavanger, Norway for the away fixture on Tuesday, June 12, with kick-off at 5pm (6pm local time).

Tickets for the home fixture at Tallaght Stadium are available from Ticketmaster, with tickets priced at €5 for adults and FREE for U18s, OAP's, and FAI Season Ticket Holders.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Norway

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aislinn Meaney (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United).

Attackers: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies), Zara Foley (Lakewood AFC), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United).