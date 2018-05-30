Joe Dunleavy scores try as Ireland just come up short in first game in France

Letterkenny's Joe Dunleavy scored his first international try for Ireland this evening as Ireland went down narrowly to France in the opening game of the World Rugby U-20 Championship.



France 26

Ireland 24

Dunleavy was on hand to touch down on 21 minutes to put Ireland 10-3 ahead. A further try from Hugh O'Sullivan saw Ireland 17-5 ahead at the break.

However, France had a devastating spell at the start of the second half and they took a commanding 26-17 lead.

Ireland finished well with a third try from outhalf Harry Byrne, but it was just not enough.

Ireland play South Africa next on Sunday next, while their final game is against Georgia on Thursday of next week.

FRANCE: Clement Laporte; Lucas Tauzin, Pierre LouIs Barassi, Adrien Seguret, Maxime Marty (Matthis Lebal 66); Romain Ntamack, Artur Coville (c) (Jules Gimbert 66); Hassane Kolingar (Jean Baptiste Gros 53), Maxime Lamothe (Guillame Marchand 50), Daniel Brennan (Demba Bamba h-t); Thomas Lavault, Killian Geraci (Pierre-Henri Azagoh 56); Sacha Zegueur (Jordan Joseph 33), Cameron Woki, Charlie Francoz.

IRELAND: Michael Silvester; Tom Roche, Tommy O'Brien, Peter Sylvester, Dan Hurley (Sean O'Brien 28); Harry Byrne (Conor Dean 50-59 HIA), Hugh O'Sullivan (Jonny Stewart 68); James French, Diarmuid Barron (Dan Sheehan 76), Jack Aungier (Joe Byrne 57); Matthew Dalton (Cormac Daly 50 HIA), Jack Dunne; Joe Dunleavy (Aaron Hall 68), Matthew Agnew (Joe Byrne 37-46), Caelan Doris.

Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures

Pool C

South Africa v Ireland

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne

Sunday 3rd June, 2018

KO: 16:30 (local) / 15:30 (Irish)

Ireland v Georgia

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne

Thursday 7th June, 2018

KO: 18:30 (local) / 17:30 (Irish)

Semi-Finals

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne OR Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan

Tuesday 12th June 2018

Finals Day

Stade De La Mediterranee in Béziers.

Sunday 17th June 2018