Ryder Cup stars commit to Irish Open in Donegal but is Tiger Woods next at 7/2?

Punters are continuing to speculate on Tiger Woods making an appearance at this year’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin as a host of European Ryder Cup stars confirmed their participation on Tuesday.

Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello was amongst the stars who put their name down for the event at the Donegal venue this year and will be hoping to go one better than his second place finish to Jamie Donaldson in the 2012 staging of the Irish Open at Royal Portrush.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Wood and former Masters winner Danny Willet, who were all part of Europe’s Ryder Cup line-up in 2016, also confirmed a visit to Ballyliffin for the tournament beginning on July 5th.

BoyleSports have made Tiger Woods a 7/2 shot to be one of the American stars to commit to the tournament after a series of bet requests, knowing that it falls just two weeks before the British Open at Carnoustie, an event which will offer Woods his latest opportunity to add to his tally of 14 major championships.

Paul Dunne meanwhile is the best hope of an Irish victory at this week’s Italian Open, sitting at 35/1 behind 10/1 favourite Alex Noren. Rory McIlroy is 12/1 to win The Memorial and after finishing second last week at Wentworth, a finish that caused BoyleSports to refund bets on the Hollywood man as part of their weekly offer refunding bets on golfers finishing second or third including ties.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It’s no secret that the Ballyliffin set up will be perfect preparation for the British Open this summer especially as it falls just two weeks before it in the calendar, so with the big names starting to confirm their participation we’re cautious at 7/2 that Tiger Woods is next to put his name down and tee off on the coast of Donegal in July.”

7/2 Tiger Woods to play in Irish Open 2018