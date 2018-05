DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the club games in the county for the coming week

With Downings hosting the All-Ireland Gaeltacht and the Donegal U-20s in action on Sunday in Healy Park, most of the club games this weekend are on Saturday evening, with action in all divisions.

County Hurling League

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 1

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Dungloe 19:45, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Malin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Naul's GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Na Rossa 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Moville, Moville V Red Hughs 20:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4

Wed, 30 May,

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Robert Emmets 19:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 1 Reserve

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Michael's 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 02 Jun,

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 02 Jun, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U14 League (Joe McGeady Cup)

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Burt 18:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 18:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 18:30, Ref: Manus O donnell

NRB U12 Section 1

Wed, 30 May,

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Section 2

Wed, 30 May,

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 30 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 1

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun,

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 2

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun,

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 Division 3

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun,

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14A Hurling Championship

Thu, 31 May,

Thu, 31 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 31 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14B Hurling Championship

Thu, 31 May,

Thu, 31 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 31 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 1 U12

Fri, 01 Jun,

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 01 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Division 1

Mon, 04 Jun,

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

SRB Division 2 U14

Mon, 04 Jun,

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 04 Jun, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC