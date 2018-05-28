Donegal's Declan Boyle second in Cavan Stages Rally behind Josh Moffett

Donegal's Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) finished second to Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty in the Hotel Kilmore Cavan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship on Sunday.

The Monaghan driver had 34.6 seconds to spare with Armagh’s Darren Gass (Subaru WRC) and Monaghan’s Enda Sherry were 46.4 seconds further behind in third.

On the opening stage Moffett took a 5.6 second lead over Boyle with White 5.4 seconds further behind in third. Garry Jennings (Subaru) occupied fourth - 11.4 seconds behind the 2016 Triton champion White with Joe McGonigle (Mini WRC) and Peadar Hurson (Fiesta WRC) completing the top six. Stuart Darcy (Darrian T90) seventh in general classification led the two-wheel drive category.

Times for the second stage were cancelled due to issues with synchronising the clocks as Moffett, despite a spin, dominated the third stage and arrived at the Cavan service park with a lead of 8.8 seconds over Boyle, who was quite content with both his pace and position.

Donagh Kelly in his first outing in a Fiesta WRC took time to adjust and remarked that it was a much different to his usual Ford Focus WRC. Kevin Barrett (Subaru WRC) completed the top ten.

Although Boyle narrowed the deficit to 7.8 seconds on S.S. 4, Moffett was quickest on S.S. 5 and White was best on S.S. 6 where Boyle lost time with a front right wheel puncture.

Kelly moved up to seventh as he continued to acclimatise to the Fiesta WRC.

Darcy withstood the challenge of local hero Gary Kiernan (Escort) to win the two-wheel drive category, Darcy also won the Triton Showers Drive of the Day award. Kiernan and Kevin Barrett (Subaru WRC) completed the top ten, the latter ran out of fuel right at the Cavan finish. White finished twelfth.

1. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Ford Fiesta WRC) 55m. 22.5s.

2. D. Boyle/J. O'Reilly (Ford Fiesta WRC) 55m. 57.1s.

3. D. Gass/E. Sherry (Subaru WRC) 56m. 43.5s.

4. J. McGonigle/C. Geaney (Mini WRC) 57m. 45.9s.

5. D. Kelly/C. Foley (Ford Fiesta WRC) 57m. 56.1s.

6. G. Jennings/R. Kennedy (Subaru WRC) 57m. 58.6s.

7. S. Darcy/W. Lynch (Darrian T90) 58m. 31.2s.

8. G. Kiernan/R. Moore (Ford Escort) 58m. 33.8s.

9. R. Loughran/G. Doherty (Ford Escort) 59m. 22.8s.

10. K. Barrett/A. Nestor (Subaru WRC) 59m. 29.7s.

Triton Showers National Rally Championship (Provisional Positions After Round 3): 1. D. Boyle 59pts; 2. D. Kelly 42pts; 3. J. McGonigle 44pts; 4. J. Moffett 38pts; 5. S. Darcy 35pts &. =6. R. White & K. Barrett 27pts.