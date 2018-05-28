Donegal need to improve again before meeting Down says Declan Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner was happy with his team’s six points quarter-final win over Derry.

However, no sooner was the final whistle sounded than the Donegal boss was looking for improvement and a much better performance next time out against Down.

He insisted the performance that produced the six point win would not be good enough against Down in the semi-final.

“It was a patchy performance,” was how Donegal boss described the performance against the Oak Leaf County..

“We played well at times and kicked some good scores and at other times we were poor in patches.

“We are going to have to step it up for the semi-final against Down.”

He also admitted that if Derry had taken their chances it could have been closer at the finish.

“They had loads of chances and there is no doubt about that and most teams will get chances. A lot of what we did today would not be at the level required and we will have to improve for Down.”

He was happy with the quality of Donegal’s two goals and felt the first goal scored by Hugh McFadden gave them the impetus to kick on.

“They were good goals. Hugh McFadden scored the first. It was a good move and the second goal was a good move too and Cian Mulligan came off the bench and again finished it well.

“The first goal gave us a cushion. We were in control throughout after that. We always had that three or four point cushion but at the same time we just didn't put them away.

“We had opportunities also that we didn't take and we had a couple of other goal chances. In a tighter match that's what it will take if you are going to get over that Ulster line,”

It was a hot and humid in Celtic Park but the Donegal boss was not using the conditions as an excuse for his team’s patchy performance.



“It was very warm and humid but that is no excuse. It was an ideal surface to play football on and we did play some good football and there is no doubt about that.

“We mixed the good with the bad and we just have got to be more consistent over 70 plus minutes.”

Donegal picked up a number of injuries which was a concern with the semi-final meeting with Down, which is just two weeks away.

“Neil McGee went off early in the game. Jamie Brennan went off with a bit of a strain and Michael Langan had to go off after half-time and those are concerns heading into the semi-final.

“With the games coming thick and fast these are obviously a concern and is why you need strength in depth in the squad.”

Paddy McGrath returned for his first game of the championship after a lengthy lay off as he recovered from a cruciate injury.

“It was great for Paddy (McGrath) to get sixty minutes and that will bring him on further.

“I’m not quite sure on the Neil injury but Jamie’s seems to be hamstring. We’ll just have to see what the story is now and the timespan of two weeks is a short turnaround.”

Donegal had a number of good performance, none more so than Leo McLoone, who the Donegal boss coaxed back at the beginning of the season, after a year and a half away from the squad.

“Leo had an outstanding performance. He is a real workhorse and got forward and kicked a couple of scores. He put in a real good shift and he's a real leader within that group and it's great to have him back.

“We have a lot of ball winners in the squad and it's a matter of now trying to get them all on the field at the one time.”

Down, Donegal’s semi-final opponents, defeated Antrim in Newry on Saturday night. The Mourne men had seven points to spare over the Saffrons. They won 1-18 to 0-14.

“Down did what they had to do and 1-18 is a good score and they're a decent side.

“They got to an Ulster final last year and they're not going to be an easy touch. We'll need to build on today's performance if we want to get into an Ulster final,” said the Donegal boss.

“Down will present a good challenge. The one thing about Down is that they always have good forwards and they are dangerous so we've got to be on our game for that. The preparation for Down starts this evening.”