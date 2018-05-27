MARKSMAN: How the Donegal players fared in their Ulster championship game against Derry

Donegal performed very well once again against Derry in Celtic Park with a number of standout performers.

Here are our ratings on the game . . .



SHAUN PATTON: A top class display from the Donegal custodian. His kick-outs were up there with anything that we have seen, even from All-Ireland winner Paul Durcan. 8.5

PADDY MCGRATH: Back in for his first championship start, was given a tough time by Enda Lynn, but kept the Derry captain scoreless. 6.5

NEIL MCGEE: Forced off after just 11 minutes with what seemed a back injury. Not on long enough to rate.

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Didn't get forward as much as he concentrated on his defensive duties but still made a big contribution. 7

CAOLAN WARD: Got through a big amount of work. Needs to protect possession better sometimes on forward runs, but will be happy with the outing. 7

PAUL BRENNAN: Not as prominent as he was against Cavan and was withdrawn in second half. 6.5

FRANK MCGLYNN: The Glenfin man was soundness personified and on a very hot day, curtailed his forward runs to look after his defensive duties. 7

HUGH MCFADDEN: Another big display from the Killybegs man who is fast becoming a lynchpin for this Donegal side. Took his goal really well. 8

MICHAEL MURPHY: Again a leader. Controlled the game and his involvement in the first Donegal goal underlined his quality, calling the play to allow Hugh McFadden to make the run. 8

CIARAN THOMPSON: Was involved in a lot of the Donegal moves. Had a couple of chances but was denied with half-blocks. 6.5

RYAN MCHUGH: Not back to his best yet, but he still hit two points and his instinct for goal was seen when he anticipated a long Patton kick-out in the second half but the ball just didn't come up on the run. Was denied a goal by a great save. 7

LEO MCLOONE: A big game from the Naomh Conaill man. Hit two great first half points, especially the second. Seems to enjoy the way Donegal are playing. 8

PATRICK MCBREARTY: He didn't get on the scoreboard until the hour mark against Cavan, but this time it was different as the Kilcar man hit four in each half. Should have been more as he blazed a goal chance wide. 8.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: An injury picked up early in the game certainly affected the St. Michael's man who had a couple of chances which were just off target. 6

JAMIE BRENNAN: The Bundoran man poses a threat and hit a great first half point. Was in a good position for one of McBrearty's runs in the second half and is a vital part of the Donegal front line. 7

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Was in early for Neil McGee and will be happy with his display. Near the end found himself alongside Paddy McGrath at the attacking end of the field near the corner flag! 6.5

ODHRAN MAC NIALLAIS: In at half-time for the injured Langan, MacNiallais hit some wonderful passes and put his hand up for a starting place. 7.5

CIAN MULLIGAN: In earlier this time on 43 minutes and the Gaoth Dobhair man again found the net with a superb finish. 7.5

CIARAN MCGINLEY: In for Ciaran Thompson, McGinley had a couple of efforts which were off target. 6

DAIRE O BAOILL: In for the last 14 minutes, O Baoill did very well and played a big part in Mulligan's goal. 7

MARK MCHUGH: Not on long enough to rate.