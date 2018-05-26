John McElhill of Finn Valley winner of annual Donegal Town 5k on Friday night

Finn Valley's John McElhill was first home on a warm evening in Donegal Town on Friday night, ahead of Rosses AC pair Charlie O'Donnell and Eamonn O'Donnell.

Helen McCready of Rosses AC was first lady home, ahead of Julie McMullin and Claire Quinn.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 23 John McElhill m MO Finn Valley AC 17:00,0

2. 16 Charlie O Donnell m MO Rosses AC 17:29,0

3. 21 Eamonn O Donnell m MO Rosses AC 17:39,3

4. 59 Declan Sharkey m MJ Tir Connaill AC 18:31,1

5. 18 Manus McHugh m MO Rosses AC 18:48,1

6. 6 Seamus Gallagher m M50 19:03,5

7. 50 Daire McDevitt m MJ Tir Connaill AC 19:44,3

8. 38 Richard McCarthy m M50 Tir Connaill AC 19:50,2

9. 34 Aidan McGlynn m M40 19:53,3

10. 13 Patrick Trimbel m M40 Rosses AC 20:11,1

11. 31 Andy Gilchrist m MO Tir Connaill AC 20:20,5

12. 12 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:24,8

13. 11 Stephen Travers m M50 Tir Connaill AC 20:34,0

14. 39 Helen McCready f FO Rosses AC 20:39,5

15. 20 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 20:53,4

16. 32 Rodney Irwin m M40 20:57,0

17. 30 Julie McMullin f F40 Tir Connaill AC 21:05,2

18. 1 Oisin Joyce m MO Tir Connaill AC 21:47,3

19. 48 Paul McHugh m M50 21:57,4

20. 37 Claire Quinn f F40 21:58,2

21. 55 Julie McNamee f F40 Tir Connaill AC 21:59,1

22. 33 Gerry McCafferty m M50 Tir Connaill AC 22:01,0

23. 45 Margaret Sweeney f F50 Tir Connaill AC 22:01,6

24. 44 Donna Furey f FO Tir Connaill AC 22:28,6

25. 15 Sean Cassidy m M50 Tir Connaill AC 22:44,8

26. 26 Tina Gallagher f F50 OMG 23:41,5

27. 14 Ton Bangert m M60 Raphoe Road Runners 23:47,4

28. 35 Vera Haughey f F50 Tir Connaill AC 23:48,6

29. 4 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tir Connaill AC 24:02,1

30. 29 Sharon McGowan f F50 Tir Connaill AC 24:02,4

31. 5 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tir Connaill AC 24:29,9

32. 46 Brendan McDonnell m M50 Tir Connaill AC 24:40,0

33. 63 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 25:19,3

34. 9 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tir Connaill AC 25:28,9

35. 61 Brid Meehan f F50 Tir Connaill AC 25:34,6

36. 60 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 25:48,2

37. 62 Johnny Ward m MO Tir Connaill AC 26:15,7

38. 7 Mags McNulty f F40 Tir Connaill AC 26:27,8

39. 8 Sarah McGroary f F50 Tir Connaill AC 26:28,6

40. 28 Aisling Doogan f FO 26:47,5

41. 25 Bernie Maguire f F50 OMG 27:02,7

42. 24 Aisling Dooris m F40 Churchill Ladies 27:16,9

43. 27 Orla Shovlin f F50 Tir Connaill AC 27:28,7

44. 10 Edelgard Travers f F40 Tir Connaill AC 27:56,0

45. 41 Pauric Keernaghan m M40 Tir Connaill AC 28:06,5

46. 64 Phil Byrne f F50 Bruckless Road Runners 28:07,4

47. 51 Gordon McGowan m MO North Sligo 28:14,5

48. 47 Niamh Doogan f FO 28:38,3

49. 22 Hughie McCarron m MO Rosses AC 28:43,5

50. 2 Anna Riebeling f FJ Tir Connaill AC 28:43,5

51. 43 Kitty McNulty f FJ Tir Connaill AC 28:44,0

52. 57 Sharon OShea f FO Tir Connaill AC 29:37,9

53. 36 Sharon Gilespie f F50 Tir Connaill AC 29:38,0

54. 54 Jude McNamee m MJ Tir Connaill AC 29:45,2

55. 53 Mary McNulty f F50 Tir Connaill AC 30:13,6

56. 52 Patricia McNeely f F40 Tir Connaill AC 30:13,6

57. 40 John Croghan m M60 North Sligo 30:56,2

58. 3 Desmond Brownlie m Male 70+ Lagan Valley AC 31:50,6

59. 42 Joanne Thomas f F40 Tir Connaill AC 33:44,0