Outstanding performances from South Donegal School athletes in Antrim Forum

The Ulster Schools Track and Field Finals at the Antrim Forum on Friday evening and Saturday attracted a huge entry and s was blessed with ideal conditions and athletes produced many top class performances with numerous new records across all disciplines being set.

South Donegal schools participants, who all qualified via District championships two weeks ago, shared in the success and podium finishes.

Magh Ene College, Bundoran, had impressive silver medal wins from Niamh Caralon, in the Junior Girls 1,500m, 4mins 54.52secs and 1,200m race walk, 6mins 25.77secs. Aaron Bradshaw finished 6th in the Intermediate Boys Hammer, 32.24m and Javelin, 31.51m and Conor Herrity, 8th Senior Boys 100m, 12.14secs and 6th 200m, 24.32secs.

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, had three athletes qualify and and perform with distinction. On Friday evening Lucy McGlynn, in the Minor/U14 75 Hurdles finals, smashed the Ulster schools’ record in a new record time of 11.92secs and followed up on Saturday with a 3rd place finish in the 100m/13.63secs [-2.8].

School mate Emer O'Brien, impressed in running 2mins 30.92secs for 4th in the 800m final - being pushed out of 3rd place in the final 50 metres. Eugene Doherty ran 62.77secs in the Senior Boys 400m semi-final.

Abbey Voc School athletes had numerous podium finishes and notable performances during the two days. On Friday evening Junior Girls and classmates Niamh Mohan and Rachael Gallagher won their respective 75m Hurdles semi-finals and in a closely fought final recorded PB times for 1st and 2nd place finished - Niamh 11.75sec and Rachael 12.00secs.

On Saturday afternoon, Niamh Long Jumped 4.75m and Rachael triple jumped 9.82m for 2nd place finishes. Anna Reibling, in the Intermediate Girls Pole Vault, cleared 2.30m for a silver medal finish and qualification for the Irish schools finals - the top two in all sprints and top three in long distance and field events go to the All-Ireland schools finals in Tullamore on the 2nd June. Gwenelle Ni Donabhain was very happy with a 4th place finish in the Inter High Jump, 1.45m and 4.64m 6th Long Jump. Savannah Timoney, JG 1,500m, 5mins 21.96secs, Caoimhe Greene, MG Shot, 6.63m, Diarmuid O’Donnell, 23.38m, IB Discus, and the JG 4x100m relay team 2nd /semi-final and 4th final, 53.88secs all performed to the maximum.

St Catherine’s, Killybegs, pair Christopher Kearns and Michela Byrne can both be proud of their efforts. Christopher finished 2nd in the demanding SB 400m Hurdles finals, 62. 89secs and 5th in the Triple Jump, 12.05 while Michela with a best of 10.77m was 2nd in the IG Triple Jump

Coláiste na Carraige had a record number of athletes qualify for the Ulster finals. Siobhan Doherty in the technical SG 3k walk recorded 20mins 1.76secs for a silver medal finish. Patrick Gillespie in the MB Long Jump with a best of filled 6th place as did Adam Barnes in the IB Javelin, 33.96m and in the Hammer 31.29m. Patrick McNelis was unfortunate to NH at 1.55m in the IB High Jump and the schools Inter 4 x 100m relay team recorded a semi final time of 51.67secs.

Glenties Comprehensive had four athletes qualify for the finals. Eoin Sharkey, IB 400m Hurdles, had a satisfying victory in 61.79secs and later triple jumped 11.88m for a 6th place finish. Laoise McGonagle, with a putt of 10.06m, filled 5th position in the IG Shot and triple jumped 9.59m for a 7th place finish. Johnnie McGonagle, JB Discus, 26.50m filled 5th position while Declan Sharkey, in the SB 1,500m, 4mins 47.24secs placed 7th.

Gairm Scoil, Chu Uladh, Ballinamore, had an impressive JB - 75m Hurdles victory on Friday evening from Ben Mac Ailinn - time 12.66secs and on Saturday following a competitive semi final qualification ran 25.05secs [-2.3 secs head wind] for a bronze medal finish position.

Congrats to all the young athletes and thanks to the schools for affording them the opportunity and support to contest at this level of sport.

Next week

Tir Chonaill AC recently cancelled, due to bad weather, primary schools sports has been rescheduled for this Thursday - 10.30 am start a the AVS Track Donegal Town. Over five hundred pupils from across the South/South West of the county have entered the annual event

The annual Donegal Town Grand Prix 5k road race will go ahead on Friday evening - 7.30pm start with registration from 6pm at the track.