DONEGAL V CAVAN U-20: Donegal are looking no further than Cavan but have sights on an Ulster title

Donegal have set their sights on an Ulster title but they also acknowledge there are a number of good teams in Ulster and one of them is Cavan.

Donegal face Cavan on Sunday in a preliminary round tie in the new Ulster U-20 Championship in Celtic Park, Derry.

The game is the curtain raiser to the Donegal versus Derry Senior Championship quarter-final and has a 2 p.m. throw-in.

“We aim to do the best we can but an Ulster title is something we would aspire too,” said Donegal assistant manager, Francie Friel, at Monday night’s press briefing in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

However, the assistant boss, who deputised for the manager, Gary McDaid, also insisted while they didn’t know much about Cavan, they were not looking beyond Sunday’s game.

“We know very little bit about them. But any team that has recruited Marty Clarke to be their coach has something to offer.

“Marty Clarke didn't leave county Down to go down and train Cavan unless there was potential.They must have something to offer.

“Cavan have produced good underage teams for a good few years and St Pat’s College in Cavan have won the MacRory Cup in recent years and there is a bound to be a good few of those players on the team.”

However, that does not mean that the Donegal management are heading to Celtic Park more in hope than confidence.

The assistant boss and All-Ireland club winning manager with Termon Ladies also insisted that Donegal were a good side. And he believes they (management) have got the mix right in their squad.

“We have a very good team too. We have a number of players from the 2016 minor team that got to the All-Ireland semi-final.

“We also have a number from last year’s minors who were unlucky to get beat in the first round of last year’s minor championship.

“It was just one of those games of football when they got badly caught by Antrim.

“There were a number of very good footballers on that team too and we have a number of them. And and we also have a number of players from last year’s U-17 team which I managed

GOOD BLEND

“We feel we have a good blend, young and older and experienced players and they are a tight group and have put in a big effort.”

Goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany, defenders Mark Curran, Peadar Mogan, Seaghan Ferry, midfielder Jason McGee, and forwards Odhran Ferry McFadden, Enda McCormick, Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle have all come through from the Ulster championship winning minor team from 2016.

Luke Gavigan, Ronan Docherty, Colin McFadden, Conor O’Donnell (Carn) and Aaron Deeney and Peadar Mogan were all members of last year’s minors.

St Eunan’s Niall O’Donnell was also a central player in the 2016 run to that Ulster title.

O’Donnell made a number of appearances for Donegal in the Allianz Football League. And Declan Bonner initially declared that O’Donnell was a member of the senior squad but he was not on the panel of 26 for Donegal seniors against Cavan and speculation is rife that he may feature for the U-20s on Sunday.

Management was making no comment on the speculation.

“They are a good group and they have put in a good effort. “But Sunday is championship and it is a cut throat business and effort will mean nothing on Sunday if we don’t get the result.”

Donegal also have a number of injuries to key players with Jason McGee, a member of the senior squad earlier in the season, in a race against the clock to be fit in time for Sunday.

McGee picked up an injury in Donegal’s opening Allianz League game at the end of January and hasn’t featured for club or county since.

INJURY

“Big Jason hasn't been training with the group. He has been training away on his own on an individual programme.

“I don't know the extent of the injury, but he has played no league games for Cloughaneely, and I think this game will come too soon for him,” explained the assistant manager, who is also McGee’s club manager.

Termon’s Enda McCormick, another member of Declan Bonner’s senior squad, is also a big doubt and is recovering from a foot injury.

“Enda is only out of a protective boot. He hurt his foot and he only just got the boot off last week and no more than Jason he will be a huge loss.”

The Donegal starting 15 is not expected to be named until just before throw-in on Sunday.