MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: RTE show little interest in Ulster

When the draw for the Ulster championship took place at the end of 2017, the meeting of Tyrone and Monaghan was seen as the battle of the favourites. The Sunday Game did not show the game live on TV, instead they showed a double fixture of hurling. No problem with that, the hurlers deserve the same coverage as the footballers.

However, on the evening edition of the Sunday Game, they showed the highlights, a total of ten minutes was put aside to show what was probably the best game outside Croke Park between two of the best sides in the championship for a long time; years I would suggest.

Even during the analysis of the game Pat Spillane asked the question why such a high-profile game was not shown live. Why is it that when the deal was done for the television rights that there wasn’t a stipulation by the GAA that the so-called weaker sides would get their chance to shine on live television. I know people are going to suggest that the standard would not be of the highest, but have we become that cynical about our National games? Is it all about selling the product? Since when did it just become about pleasing those that watch these games from the armchair?

Of course, it could be said that the Tyrone, Monaghan game could be the highlight of the entire championship; who knows! Last year’s championship was dire at times but for the All-Ireland final between Mayo and Dublin. It wasn’t a great year for football.

Hurling, on the other hand, has prospered. There is about five or six sides that are capable of winning the Liam MacCarthy cup; in the football take Mayo, Kerry are the closest to the Dubs. After that unless Galway, Tyrone and maybe Monaghan, after their brilliant performance last Sunday, can raise their game we will arrive at the same opinion by September.

Monaghan are now the favourites to pick up the Anglo Celt this year. Donegal are probably the only side that might have a chance of getting in their way, but before that there is the matter of going to Celtic Park and looking after Derry on Sunday.

As I said last week, Derry football has gone through a rough time since Dublin gave them that hammering in 2014. Derry football has not been the same; from the outside looking in it looks as if the players, coaches and all involved in Derry football are all pulling in different directions. There is an unease when you talk to a Derry person about their woes. Their players are, and have always been, some of the most skilful and committed but at the moment, something is wrong.

Ultimately as a Donegal supporter, player, coach or manager, it’s important to tread carefully. Derry have been relegated to Division Four, their problems have been well published and highlighted in the local and national press. In the last few weeks nothing has come from their camp, nothing. If it did it would go something like, we will give it a go but we’re well behind Donegal in terms of where we are at.

But Derry in Celtic Park is a different story. Declan Bonner and his management team will not get carried away with their win over Cavan. Cavan were not at the races, no intensity, no drive, they lacked power, aggression and the desire to have a go. That’s what championship is all about. Look at the result of the game between Armagh and Fermanagh. Rory Gallagher’s players showed all the desire; they wanted it more and went about their business in that fashion. Yes, you need the football ability, and a good defensive plan but look at the Dubs, they have it in abundance regardless of how much success they have had in the last number of years. Do you think that if Derry, with all their problems, approach the game in the right manner and get a good start that they can’t surprise Donegal?

The Donegal set up will know this. They will approach the game with the utmost respect for Derry but will have to match them when it comes to hunger, aggression and intensity. They will have to be at their disciplined best, and if they can bring the same forward play that they showed in the win over Cavan, they will win out.

The Donegal players have put the disappointment of the National League behind them. They see winning the Ulster championship as a huge progression in the development of this group of players; patience is vital for everyone involved, especially those that follow.

U-20s get their chance

Before the meeting of the senior teams of Donegal and Derry, the U-20s of Donegal and Cavan do battle in their first round of the Ulster championship. Donegal, under Gary McDaid, have done a huge amount of work with this present group and are hopeful of having a decent run in Ulster and beyond.

The best of luck to all who wear the green and gold on Sunday.