Derry will be no pushover says Bonner

On the back of their preliminary round win over Cavan, Donegal will carry the favourites’ tag in Sunday’s championship clash with Derry, in Celtic Park. (Throw-in 4pm)

Donegal played some scintillating, attractive and fast flowing football in their 2-20 to 1-15 win over a disappointing Cavan in Ballybofey, the weekend before last.

But as good and all as the football was, on the back of Cavan’s lack of intensity, the win comes with something of a health warning.

It was one of the most open championship games witnessed in Ulster in years.

Donegal kicked some fine long range points with all but three of their scores scored from play. But the time and space the Donegal players were afforded must have cost Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan and Cavan supporters many sleepless nights in the past week and a half.

It is difficult to imagine Chrissy and Karl McCague and Brendan Rodgers and company being so accommodating on the tight confines of Celtic Park.

Derry may have dropped down to Division Four in the Allianz League after a woefully disappointing national league, but as Donegal manager Declan Bonner pointed out earlier this week there were mitigating factors for Derry’s poor league form.

“What happened with Derry in the National League is not going to have any bearing on Sunday’s game,” said the Donegal boss.

“Derry will have the Slaughtneil players back and they also have Sean Leo McGoldrick back and they will have a different team altogether from the ones they fielded in the league.

“Damian McErlain is a good operator. Throughout the National League his hands were tied when it came to team selection.

“He didn’t have the Slaughtneil boys until the last game.

“He looked at a lot of players and I’m sure they will come organised on Sunday and knowing Derry down through the years they produce good footballers.”

The club scene in Derry is very strong; all you have to do is look at Slaughtneil, they have been the best team in Ulster for the last five years.

“We have a job to do on Sunday to get us over the line and we are a match for most teams on any given day.

“We have to go out and perform and get the performance level up and if we do that we are in with a good chance.

“We have a match to play. It is in Derry’s own backyard and as I have said already, we have to get a performance and if we do we will be a match for any team,” insisted the Donegal boss, who also said he was looking for improvement from the Cavan game.

“There were lapses against Cavan. They kicked a few scores before half-time, three or four points before half-time and also midway through the second half.

“That is something we weren’t happy with and an area we will be looking for improvement from.

“We have to be better all round for 70 minutes and if we don’t get that level of performance right on Sunday then we will come unstuck.

IMPROVEMENT

“We are always looking for improvement right around the team. We kicked 2-20 the last day which was good and our shot selection was good. It was a good score to put up.

“But Cavan were disappointing on the day in terms of the performance they put in.

“We know it is going to be a more physical game on Sunday and real Ulster championship match. And we are ready for that.

“Who are favourites and who are the underdogs is not something we give much thought too.

“As far as we are concerned we have a match to play. It is in Derry’s own backyard and as I have said already we have to get a performance and if we do we will be a match for any team.”

Odhran MacNiallais and Paddy McGrath missed the Cavan game through injury.

“The boys that missed the last day (Odhran MacNiallais and Paddy McGrath) are back training.

“The only lads that won’t make it are Martin O’Reilly, Martin McElhinney and Nathan Mullins.

“They are not far away. Nathan has picked up a number of knocks and hasn’t got a clear run at it and he also had a couple of club championship games in April.

“Mark Anthony McGinley is also back in training and he played for St Michael’s on Sunday and came through the game and is also back in the squad.”

Overall, Donegal appear to be in a good place and if they produce another performance like the one against Cavan, they should pack too much punch up front for Derry.