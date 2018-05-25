DONEGAL V DERRY ULSTER QUARTER-FINAL: Derry is a new challenge for Caolan Ward

Into his third championship season, Caolan Ward is facing a new challenge on Sunday when Donegal face Derry in Celtic Park.

It will be the first time in his senior career to play against Derry in a senior championship game and it will also be his first game in Celtic Park.

“The only time I came up against them was in an Under 21 Championship semi-final in 2013,” said Caolan.

“We beat them in a close game that day. There's never much between the teams, but I don't think there is anybody from that Derry panel that is still about at the minute.

“So it's completely new to me, and it will be a new experience to play in Celtic Park as well.”

Caolan Ward has established himself as a first choice defender for Donegal.The versatile St Eunan’s ace, who has played in both the half and full-back line, is not taking anything for granted because of the competition for places on the match day team sheet.

And as one of the men in possession of a starting jersey he welcomes the competition and sees it as a positive and good for the team.

“You have to have competition to improve players, so I only see that as a good thing. The more competition the better it is for the team,” said Caolan.

“The way we are going at the minute, we probably have two or three players for every position, and that's only going to benefit the team.

“Within that we have players that can play a number of positions whether it's defence or the forward line.”

Versatility and ability to play in a number of positions is one of the St Eunan’s man’s strengths.

“If you're a one-trick pony, then you are going to be found out easily.

“You have to be able to play a number of positions. In any period of play, you could find yourself at corner-back or half-back, or in the centre, and you have to just fill out your role.

“For me, I have no problem with wherever I'm stationed and I'm comfortable enough, but obviously I prefer to be a wee bit further out the field.

“But if Declan puts me at corner-back or full-back then I'm happy enough to go at them. If that means marking some of their best forwards then I will do my job as best I can.”

With competition for places hotting up in recent weeks he admits the intensity levels have gone up a notch or two in in-house training games.

“The intensity just keeps getting higher and higher which is good to see because you have boys coming ready for training,

“In terms of intensity, there's no love lost between the men, and if there's a bit of a brawl or whatever, you shake hands at the end of the session and move on.

“Forwards want to win the ball, and defenders want to win the ball, and if it so happens that you clash now and again, you just have to take it and move on.

“It is all for good of the team and if you can surpass the level you trained at in a game, then you're setting yourself up well for the game.”