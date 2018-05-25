Donegal's Paul Brennan supports second tier championship

A top Donegal GAA and former Leitrim star has called for the introduction of a second tier competition for counties who go out of the provincial championships in early rounds.

Paul Brennan played centre-back and wing-forward for Leitrim for around six years before transferring from Melvin Gaels and Leitrim to Donegal a few years ago.

Since then he has established himself as a powerful wing-back who relishes the physical battle as well as bombing forward in attack and is a key figure for his new Realt na Mara, Bundoran club.

But when asked about a second tier competition for the likes of his native county after the provincial championships are over he gave it an emphatic thumbs up at the Donegal press gathering ahead of Sunday’s Ulster quarter-final clash against Derry.

“I think Pat Spillane on the Sunday Game touched on something that should be introduced and I don’t think that any Division Four or that level wants to go into a second tier competition off the back of a defeat.

“It should be an open provincial competition and then introduce a second tier after the provincial championships.

“These games should all be played as curtain raisers for the other big games which would guarantee a crowd and an atmosphere at these games.

“I can’t see why there would not be support for this type of competition, not just in Connacht, but all over the country.

"It would be more games as some teams only get one or two games and then their season is over and no matter what, championship football is where it is at.

“It is where every footballer wants to be and that’s why the training is done in the winter.

“So to go into a second championship tier to get more championship games, say around five or six and that can only improve you as a player and a county”.

When asked about comparing the two counties standard wise he demurred.

“I would never compare the two and Leitrim and my former club Melvin Gaels is just something I have parked aside.

“That was it; this is a new chapter and I don’t think I would ever compare them for respect I have for the other lads in Leitrim.

“They are putting in the same effort as ourselves but with maybe not the same level of success”.

Brennan won a Leitrim SFC with his native Melvin Gaels in 2012 and has two Connacht FBD medals with Leitrim and was a clubmate of Leitrim marksman Emlyn Mulligan.

But Brennan was no stranger to Donegal having played along with the likes of ex Donegal panelist Shane McGowan at Magh Ene School in Bundoran and were highly successful.

“I played all my school football in Donegal and we won a number of Ulster titles and I really enjoyed the physicality and speed of it and the intensity of it which was what really attracted me to Ulster football.

“I had those connections anyway and I still follow Leitrim.

“I was glued to the radio when they played New York and I am glad they won because I don’t like the way New York target the so-called weaker counties in Connacht.

“I do believe that New York would beat most Division Four teams and it just so happened that it was Leitrim they targeted”.

And of course the Big Apple is always looking for fresh talent, something that has never appealed to Paul.

“You can see the offers of money coming in and getting higher and you could see New York getting that win yet.

“If a player gets a chance to go and you don’t love what you are doing back home then maybe a change would be good.

“I was never tempted to go abroad as I have my family around me and a young son now”.

Brennan added: “The new system under Declan Bonner is very enjoyable to play and we have the licence to go forward and make it happen.

“I like to get forward and I like the physicality of it.”

For now Brennan is looking forward to a big challenge from Derry.

But he admitted that there was still a “lot of room for improvement” in Donegal.

“We really try to work on our game and conceding 1-15 is not part of our game plan.

“That is something we are really going to focus on”.

“I like the freedom of the fast hard turnovers on the counter attack and it suits my style of play and you get good energy from it.

“We are enjoying the new style that Declan has brought in and kicking 2-20 in an Ulster Championship match is good going no matter what the opposition is.

“The players are looking to going forward and taking the scores which is down to Declan and his backroom team”.

Donegal are going in as “hot favourites” while Division Four bound Derry have nothing to lose, which is not an ideal way to go into a game.

“It is not; they have 6-7 lads from Slaughtneil back, we are going into Derry’s back yard, there is no pressure on them and it is good for Derry.

“It will not be easy; they are a good footballing side and if we give them the time and the space that they like they are well capable of causing an upset”.

LEFT:

Paul Brennan in action for Donegal