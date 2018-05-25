DONEGAL V CAVAN U-20: Mark Curran hungry for more success

Mark Curran is another Ulster Minor Championship winner from 2016 and the young Dungloe man is hungry for more success.

Already an All-Ireland winner with Dublin City University this season wearing the number six shirt, he has his sights set on collecting more silverware.

The Business Studies student is very happy with the Donegal management set up and he personally is benefiting from the coaching of former Donegal defender, Eamon McGee.

“The boys have been excellent to be honest and have a very good set up,” said the young defender.

“Gary McDaid, Francie Friel, Brian Roper and Eamon McGee know what they're on about and have done it before.

“Gary was involved with those Glenswilly championship winning teams. Francie has done a lot as well, and Brian and Eamon have played.

“There's a lot of experience there and a good mix. Brian deals with the forwards, and Eamon coaches the defenders.

“Eamon works a lot with me. When you have someone of his calibre dealing with you, it's always special, and you can pick things up.”

During college term Mark lives in Dublin and trains in the capital and returns home at the weekend to train with the U-20s.

“I had a good enough way of working because the Freshers lasted until nearly the end of college.

“We had our ball work training during the week and then it was home on Friday night to train with the U-20s.”

After defeating Derry in the 2016 Ulster minor final, Donegal went on to defeat Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final before going down to Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Following the Galway defeat, Donegal left Croke Park with a lot of regrets.

“I still haven't watched the game back. We felt we could have went on and got to the All-Ireland.

“But we just didn't perform on the day and that's just championship football.

“Championship football is all about performing on the day and that is the big lesson from 2016.”